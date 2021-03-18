In a letter to the farmer, Modi told govt. wants to facilitate the journey of farmers from “ seed to market ”





PM Modi says Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana protects farmers from risks associated with economic uncertainties.



Continued efforts are being made to remove all small and large obstacles in the farmers’ path between “ seeds and the market ” and to ensure the progress of agriculture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told a farmer in Uttarakhand in a letter. In response to a letter written by Kheemanand Pandey of Nainital, who congratulated the Prime Minister on the completion of five years of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), Mr. Modi said the program continuously played an important role in protection of the economy. the interests of hardworking farmers by reducing the risk associated with weather uncertainties. Thousands of farmers are enjoying the benefits of this farmer-friendly insurance scheme, the prime minister noted in his response to Kheemanand Pandey’s letter. Referring to the government’s committed efforts in favor of agriculture and the welfare of farmers, Prime Minister Modi said: “Through comprehensive coverage and a transparent process for recourse to complaints in the five In recent years, the ‘fasal bima’ (crop insurance) system has become an example of our determined efforts for the welfare of farmers. ” “Today, continuous efforts are being made to remove all small and large obstacles in the farmers’ path between ‘seed and market’ and to ensure their prosperity and the advancement of agriculture,” Mr. Modi wrote. in the letter. In his letter to the farmer, the Prime Minister also appreciated the contribution and the role of the population in the progress of the country. “With a vision of comprehensive development, the country is now moving rapidly towards building a strong, prosperous and self-reliant India,” he said. The country, energized by the confidence of all citizens, is united to achieve national goals, said the Prime Minister and expressed confidence “that our efforts to bring the country to new heights on the world stage will be further intensified “. Grateful for appreciation The Prime Minister thanked Mr. Pandey for sharing his thoughts on the government’s continued efforts to improve various sectors, including agriculture, and to take the country to new heights of development. “Such messages give me new energy to continue to serve the country wholeheartedly,” the prime minister said in the letter. Asked about the Prime Minister’s response, Mr Pandey said he could not believe the Prime Minister took the time to respond to him and he was moved by the gesture. He said he wrote to the prime minister thanking him for the ‘fasal bima’ program as it had brought about a change in his quality of life and he no longer lived in fear of natural calamities destroying his work relentless. Mr Pandey had written to the Prime Minister via the NaMo app and congratulated him on the completion of five years of PMFBY. He also said that the central government, under the leadership of the prime minister, is constantly making efforts for the advancement of citizens and the nation through various social protection schemes.

