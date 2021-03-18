This image shows the bodies of coal miners who were murdered in Pakistan in January 2021





An image has been shared tens of thousands of times on Facebook and Twitter, alongside claims it shows members of an Islamic missionary group, the Tablighi Jamaat, killed in an alleged attack in March 2021. The claim is fake: The image actually shows the bodies of coal miners from the Hazara community in Pakistan’s Balochistan province, killed by militants in January 2021.

The image was posted to Facebook here on March 15, 2021.

The Urdu-language caption translates to English as: We strongly condemn the attack on #Tablighi _ Jamaat Last night the Tablighi Jamaat was attacked in Vandar region, Balochistan. First, all friends’ beards were cut off, then they were beaten with sticks and scissors, some martyred and some seriously injured. It’s very sad. If they were movie stars, there would be processions from all sides of Pakistan today. The people of Tablighi Jamaat, share this message forward. So that this message reaches Imran Khan.

Screenshot of the misleading message. Taken on March 17, 2021.

Tablighi Jamaat is a global organization founded in 1926 dedicated to spreading the message of Islam, as the BBC reported here.

Imran Khan is the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The photo was shared with the same claim on Facebook here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here and here; and on Twitter here, here, here and here.

The claim, however, is wrong.

A reverse image search revealed the photo had been circulating since January 2021 in reports of coal miners killed by activists.

The photo was posted here by Dialogue Pakistan, a Pakistani media outlet, on January 4, 2021.

“11 coal miners belonging to the Shiite Hazara community were killed after being kidnapped in the Mach region of Balochistan on Sunday, the report said.

According to local police, the minors were abducted by activists on their way to work. After taking them to the nearby mountain, the militants shot each of them to death.

Below is a comparison between the original image of Dialogue Pakistan (L) and that of the misleading messages (R):

A comparison of the photo seen in the Dialogue Pakistan article (L) and the misleading message (R).

The photo is attributed to Roohan Ahmed, journalist for Pakistans Samaa TV. Ahmed posted the photo to his Twitter account here on January 3, 2021.

“Members of the Hazara community are protesting on the Quetta-Bolan highway with the bodies of 11 coal miners who were killed in the Mach region of Balochistan after being kidnapped last night,” Ahmeds’ tweet read.

The killing of Hazara coal miners sparked protests across Balochistan in January 2021, AFP reported here. Mainly belonging to the Shiite sect of Islam, the Hazaras have been repeatedly targeted by Sunni militants.

