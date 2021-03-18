Kellyanne Conway Wins Multi-Million Dollar Donald Trump Tell-All Book Deal





Former Donald Trump adviser and White House adviser Kellyanne Conway have reportedly signed a multi-million dollar book deal on her stint at the White House.

“This recipe is a bit on her picky pillow with her husband, a bit about growing a growing family and a bit about Donald,” reported Page Six.

The 54-year-old is said to have received the biggest lead ever to tell all about Trump, even more than former $ 2 million national security adviser John Bolton, who was paid for his memoir .

“Of all White House insiders, Kellyanne will write the purest and most compelling account of her time working for the president,” an insider told the Daily Mail at the time.

There is no word yet on the book’s release date.

The book would also delve into the conflict between her ex-husband George Conway and their teenage daughter Claudia Conway, both of whom have been vocally anti-Trump.

“More literature is crushing on Donald than there has ever been on Matthew, Mark, Luke or John. Pence, Pompeo, Bannon, nice niece Mary, 22 more are in the early stages,” reported Page Six. “May the best manuscript win.”

“I’ll be leaving the White House at the end of the month. George is also making changes. We don’t agree on abundance, but we are united on what matters most: children. four children are teens and tweens are starting a new school year, in middle and high school, away from home for at least a few months. As millions of parents across the country know, children “go to school at home “require a level of attention and vigilance as unusual as these days.” Kellyanne said when she resigned.

It came after Claudia accused her mother of ruining her life and said she wanted emancipation.

“It’s heartbreaking that she continues to take this path after years of watching her children suffer. Selfish. It’s all about money and fame, ladies and gentlemen,” Claudia said of her mother at the ‘time.

Claudia and Kellyannes’ strained relationship deteriorated further when Claudia posted a series of TikTok videos showing a woman yelling at her and claiming her mother was “abusive.”

