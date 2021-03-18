Parliament urges government to step up war on drugs





Drug-related crimes have even entered a phase of narcoterrorism Jakarta (ANTARA) – Indonesia’s parliament has urged the central government to step up the war on drugs, saying the country is in a state of emergency over rampant drug trafficking. “Drug-related crimes have even entered a phase of narcoterrorism,” said the head of House of Representatives Commission III in charge of legal affairs, Herman Hery, on Thursday. To deal with this “state of emergency,” Hery urged the head of the National Narcotics Agency (BNN) Petruse Golose to speak frankly to President Joko Widodo about the real situation. “I suggest that the head of BNN speak directly to the president,” he remarked during the committee hearing at which Golose and several BNN officers were present. Hery insisted that the government seriously support BNN’s law enforcement and prevention efforts to help win Indonesia’s collective war on drugs. “If the President can craft special policies to revive the economy which has been hit hard by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, what about illicit drugs?” He asked. The government must show its seriousness in the fight against drug addiction by not placing the BNN as a complement in the global war against the drug lords, he added. During the hearing, BNN chief Golose said Indonesia was witnessing a rising trend in drug-related crimes, with 808.68 kg of drugs seized in the past three months. The total weight of drugs seized this year reached 70.19% of the total weight of drugs that BNN confiscated in drug raid operations last year, he said. “In 2020, BNN seized 1,152.2 kg of drugs,” he said, adding that amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the drug trade in Indonesia has seen an increase. BNN officers also seized 3,462.75 kg of marijuana in a series of raids carried out from January to March 2021, he said. The amount of seized marijuana increased 143.64% from January-March 2020, when it was recorded at 2,410 kg, Golose reported. He speculated that the increase in the amount of drugs seized may have been triggered by an increasing demand from drug users. “Perhaps the growing demand was triggered by the work-from-home policy. Many have been dragged into a situation of ‘home addiction’,” he observed. During the meeting with the members of Committee III of the House of Representatives, Golose also appealed for support for the modernization of the BNN facilities. The coronavirus-related disruptions have forced the agency to upgrade its facilities, including those related to information technology, laboratory, database and intelligence capabilities, he explained. Related News: BNN Highlights Rise In Drug Crimes In Indonesia

