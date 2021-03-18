January 6 commission stops Democrats Donald Trump Christopher Wray Roy Blunt Failure amid partisan dissent





Legislation creating an independent bipartisan panel to investigate the January 6 insurgency on the U.S. Capitol is blocked, for now, with Democrats and Republicans divided over the scope and structure of a review that would revisit the deadly attack and would assess the role of former President Donald Trump.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi lobbied for the commission, which would draw inspiration from the panel that investigated the September 11, 2001 attacks on New York and Washington, but unlike September 11, which created some unity in the Congress nearly two decades ago, the Insurgency of Trump supporters separated Democrats and Republicans even on the fundamental question of what should be investigated.

It’s a symptom not only of partisan tensions in Congress, but of a legislative branch reeling from the fallout from the Trump era, with lawmakers unable to find common ground, or a set of common facts, even after a mob crashed into the Capitol and threatened their lives.

Democrats say Republicans helped provoke attack by aiding and abetting Trump’s lies about the election, many signed a failed lawsuit contesting Joe Biden’s victory and question whether GOP lawmakers had any connections with the rioters. Some Republicans, including Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson, downplayed the severity of the attack.

The problem is the reach, Pelosi said on Wednesday. Are we going to seek the truth or are we going to say that we are not stating that something really happened that day?

Republicans immediately opposed Pelosis’s proposal for the commission last month, which would create a panel of four Republicans and seven Democrats to investigate the relevant facts and circumstances relating to the nationwide terrorist attack on Capitol Hill. She said she was open to negotiations over partisan committee composition, but drew a harder line on scope.

The legislation does not mention Trump or his appeals to his supporters who stormed the Capitol to fight like hell to reverse his defeat in the presidential election. But Republicans were quick to decry the wide latitude the commission would have to investigate the causes of the insurgency. They also opposed a series of findings in the bill that quoted FBI Director Christopher Wray as saying racist-motivated violent extremism, and in particular white supremacy, is one of the biggest threats to internal security.

Republicans said the investigation should not focus only on what led to the Jan.6 uprising, but also on violence in the summer of 2020 during protests against police brutality, a touchstone among GOP voters, and an idea Democrats say is a distraction from the real causes of the violent attack.

We can pass a bill, but that’s not the point, Pelosi said in an interview on MSNBC. You want it to be bipartisan. And he can’t be bipartisan if the point of it is not to draw a conclusion about what happened that day as a premise of how we would go ahead and investigate. that.

Failure to set up a commission would leave it up to House and Senate committees to explore what went wrong on January 6, which some lawmakers prefer. These investigations are well underway on a bipartite basis and have already identified problems with the Capitol Police. But these probes are unlikely to achieve the stature and credibility of an outside investigation.

It is not known whether the negotiations on the commission are active. A House GOP executive assistant said on Wednesday that Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy continued to call on Republicans to have equal representation on the panel and greater subpoena power, identical to the September 11 commission. The aide, who was granted anonymity to discuss the private negotiations, did not say whether the scope of the investigation was still a sticking point.

Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell told the Senate last month that the language was an artificial choice and that the committee should either take a close look at specific security failures on Capitol Hill or do something broader to analyze any the scope of political violence here in our country.

McConnell said an investigation with a hard-wired partisan orientation would never be legitimate in the eyes of the American people.

If Pelosi moved forward on a partisan basis, the legislation would likely meet opposition in the Senate, where 60 votes including 10 Republicans would be needed for passage.

Senate Republicans questioned there was enough support for the commission.

My instinct is that this does not happen, that the idea the speaker launched was so in contrast to the way we handled it on 9/11, said Missouri Senator Roy Blunt, the top Republican in the country. Senate Rules Committee, which runs its own probe. I think the best way to do it right now would be for committees to keep working on it and try to come to quicker conclusions.

Blunt said a commission may take too long to make conclusions that could improve security around the Capitol.

South Dakota Senator John Thune, Republican No.2, has said he doesn’t think the commission will happen if the legislation is not changed.

Hopefully it can reboot, but I think they’re going to have to look at how they can restructure it, Thune said.

Lisa Mascaro, PA Congress correspondent, contributed to this report.

