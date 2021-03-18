China seeks meeting with Biden-Xi next month if Alaskan talks go well





Beijing is seeking a meeting between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping next month if the first high-level US-China talks in Alaska starting Thursday are productive, according to people familiar with the situation. The Biden-Xi meeting as envisioned by Chinese officials would be organized around Earth Day on April 22 to show that the two leaders are focused on tackling climate change, one of the people said. Biden is already set to bring world leaders together on this day to push the world to more ambition in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The prospect of the meeting was first reported by the Wall Street Journal. The United States and China have downplayed expectations for the Alaskan talks, which are scheduled to take place Thursday and Friday local time. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will represent the United States, while Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Politburo member Yang Jiechi will speak on behalf of China. China’s expectations for the meeting are not too high, Cui Tiankai, Chinese Ambassador to the United States, said in comments reported by China Central Television. It will be a success if he initiates an honest, constructive and rational dialogue, he added. The two countries argued over how to describe the talks, with the United States disputing China’s qualification of the meeting as a high-level strategic dialogue. Blinken said on Wednesday that this would be an opportunity to share very directly, face to face, with our Chinese counterparts the U.S. concerns our allies and partners have about some of the things China is doing. China has urged the Biden administration to remove tariffs and sanctions imposed during Donald Trump’s presidency, as well as measures to restrict sales of key technologies to Chinese companies. The Foreign Ministry in Beijing said last week that the United States is not a reliable country to be trusted after administration officials tightened restrictions on Huawei Technologies Co. China announced that trials would begin Friday for two Canadians accused of violating national security laws who were arrested shortly after the December 2018 arrest of Huawei leader Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of the founder of the company Ren Zhengfei. China has often linked the cases to Mengs, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson who told reporters last year that stopping the extradition could pave the way for a resolution of the two Canadians’ situation. The United States and China have argued over issues such as Hong Kong, Taiwan and Xinjiang on calls since Biden took office, which Beijing has insisted were issues. internal. But U.S. officials have also sought to emphasize areas for potential cooperation, including climate change and nuclear non-proliferation. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday that the Alaska meeting was not meant to set expectations for regular meetings between the two sides. I wouldn’t see this as one in a series, she said. This is a meeting attended by our national security adviser and our secretary of state, and I wouldn’t want to do more at this time.

