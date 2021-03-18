Kuwaiti FM meets Prime Minister Imran Khan and expresses determination to further expand cooperation with Pakistan





ISLAMABAD, Pakistan: The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs of Kuwait His Excellency Ahmed Nasser Al-Sabah on Thursday met Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad and expressed his country’s strong determination to expand further cooperation with Pakistan in various fields.

During the meeting, bilateral relations between Pakistan and Kuwait, the COVID-19 situation and regional issues were discussed.

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Ahmed Nasser Al-Sabah conveyed cordial greetings from His Highness Amir Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Prime Minister of Kuwait Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah to the Prime Minister Imran Khan. He also delivered a letter from the Prime Minister of Kuwait.

Kuwait Foreign Minister HE Sheikh Dr. Ahmed Naseer Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah calls Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI. pic.twitter.com/7RBfobHHPH

Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) March 18, 2021

Underlining the high esteem accorded to the Kuwaiti leadership by the government and people of Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan warmly shared these sentiments.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s long-standing brotherly ties with Kuwait, which are deeply rooted in a shared faith and culture.

The Prime Minister commended the efforts of both sides to build a strengthened partnership and stressed the imperative to forge deeper economic, trade and investment cooperation.

Imran Khan also appreciated the close collaboration between the two countries to facilitate travel and strengthen people-to-people ties.

Welcoming Kuwait’s successful measures against the global pandemic, Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted the strategies adopted by Pakistan to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, balancing the imperatives of saving lives and securing livelihoods.

The Prime Minister thanked Kuwaiti leaders for the care given to Pakistani expatriates during the pandemic and called for further strengthening of this strong bond of friendship between the two countries.

The Kuwaiti Foreign Minister expressed his thanks for the Pakistanis’ unwavering support and noted that the two countries always stood by each other in difficult times.

Dr Ahmed Nasser Al-Sabah also thanked the Prime Minister for Pakistan’s valuable cooperation, especially during the trying times of the global pandemic. Recently, more than 600 Pakistani doctors and paramedics were employed by Kuwait to strengthen its health sector.

Foreign Minister Ahmed Nasser Al-Sabah identified education, economy, trade and investment, and people-to-people relations as priority areas for cooperation. He stressed the need to further strengthen the institutional frameworks for bilateral cooperation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted the efforts of Pakistanis in support of the Afghan peace process and stressed the importance of an inclusive, broad and comprehensive political solution to the conflict in Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister also appreciated the active and constructive role played by Kuwait in promoting regional peace and harmony, in particular among the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Imran Khan congratulated the Kuwaiti leadership for the recent successes achieved in this regard.

The Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs, on behalf of the leaders of his country, cordially invited the Prime Minister to visit Kuwait, which was graciously accepted.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also said he looked forward to welcoming the Emir and Prime Minister of Kuwait Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah to Pakistan as soon as possible.







