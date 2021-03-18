Turkish prosecutor seeks to shut down pro-Kurdish party amid crackdown





(Bloomberg) – Turkey’s chief prosecutor on Wednesday filed charges aimed at shutting down the main pro-Kurdish party, accusing it of trying to divide the country along ethnic lines. A key nationalist ally of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly called for the closure of the People’s Democratic Party, or HDP. The case was filed just hours after parliament revoked the membership of a pro-Kurdish lawmaker following his conviction for producing separatist propaganda. The lira extended its losses against the dollar after the news broke and fell 2%. It was trading 1.5% lower at 7:15 p.m. local time. Prosecutors’ decision is likely to draw criticism from the European Union and the United States, both of which have challenged Turkey’s record on human rights and democratic standards. Turkish parliament revokes lawmaker status for HDP politicians Turkey has shut down several HDP predecessors for maintaining links with Kurdish militants seeking autonomy. The HDP denies being influenced by the banned Kurdistan Workers Party, or PKK, designated as a terrorist organization by the US and EU as well as Turkey. He attributes to armed rebellion groups a history of repressive policies towards the Kurds. The HDP helped Turkey’s main opposition party win mayoral races in the capital Ankara and Istanbul, the commercial center, in local elections two years ago. Erdogans ally calls for closure of pro-Kurdish HDP party Erdogan’s ally Devlet Bahceli has pushed for the party to take action ahead of the presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for 2023. Bahceli accused the HDP of supporting Kurdish separatist militants during violent clashes with Turkish security forces in 2015, and alleged that he had encouraged the Kurds to protest Turkey’s failure to stop the attacks. Islamic State against the Syrian Kurdish city of Kobani in 2014. The HDP won an unprecedented 80 seats in the legislative elections in mid-2015, denying the Erdogans AK party a majority for the first time. The AK party regained its legislative majority in a new vote the same year, and the government then cracked down on the HDP, imprisoning its leaders and removing dozens of elected Kurdish mayors from office. 2021 Bloomberg LP







