President Jokowi opens Mahasabha XII KMHDI | Balipuspanews.com





JAKARTA, balipuspanews.com – President Joko Widodo opened today, Thursday (3/18/2021), Mahasabha XII of the Hindu Dharma Indonesia Student Association (KMHDI) virtually via the Presidential Secretariat’s Youtube account. “By applying for the Ida Sanghyang Widhi Wasa Award, today I am opening the XII Mahasabha of the Hindu Dharma Indonesia Student Union. Satyam Eva Jayate. Thank you Om Santi Santi Santi Om, ”said President Jokowi in his opening speech. The head of state said that young people are at the forefront of achieving an advanced Indonesia, so they must be ready to face challenges, must be ready to compete in a healthy way, must be ready to be informed, creative and innovative. And able to react quickly to situations. Be courageous and have a firm attitude. Be open and have a large network of friends. To this end, the President called on the Hindu youth to play a role today and in the future. “Hindu youth must play a role today and in the future. To be an agent of change, a controller and an activator, and prepare to be leaders for future generations and to become actively involved in solving the various problems of the nation, ”said the president. Indonesia, continued the president, is ready to carry out the Dharma of religion and the Dharma of the state to build a young generation of character, which has a noble character and a noble character, which has an identity, is confident, independent and always optimistic about the future and is ready to work for the realization of a forward Indonesia. President Jokowi also called on the KHMDI and the Hindu youth to build solidarity to overcome and manage the Covid-19 pandemic so that this nation can quickly emerge from the pandemic problem which is still a threat to the state. The government needs the support and assistance of all elements of society, including young Hindus and KMHDI. “KHMDI must be part of the solution to the problems of this nation, so that this nation can come out of the problem of the Covid-19 pandemic,” the president said. The president also called on young Hindus to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic as a test of care and solidarity among the country’s children. The President recalled the importance of realizing the teachings of Tat Twan Asi which are the basis of the Hindu ethical system in an effort to achieve moral improvement. “The Covid pandemic cannot stop us. Pandemic tests, in solidarity, move our human side to realize the teachings of Tat Twan Asi. Help others regardless of the differences, ”said the president. Mahasabha XII KMHDI was held in Cisarua, Bogor, West Java, opened by President Joko Widodo today until March 23, 2021. Mahasabha XII addressed the topic “Forward Leading, Advanced Indonesia”. Mahasabha’s main agenda is to elect the new chairman of the KHMDI chairman after the current chairman of the KMHDI presidium, I Kadek Andre Nuaba (2018-2020), terminates his term. Author: Hardianto Editor: Oka Suryawan – Publicity –

