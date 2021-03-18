5 luxury rides in Narendra Modi’s fleet: Range Rover HSE, Toyota Land Cruiser and more





Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, is quite a showman. From his captivating speeches with all the correct pauses to his many stares while on lockdown, and now with long hair and a grown-up white beard, he has a strong personality. And, for a man of this high character, it is better if he drives the most luxurious and, not to mention, the safest cars in our city. Since his time as Gujarat CM, Narendra Modi has resorted to a bestial Tata Safari and then to the Toyota Cruiser. But since becoming Prime Minister, his tanks have also received an understandable upgrade. Here we have collected Narendra Modis cars over the years. Narendra Modi Cars: Range Rover HSE, BMW 7 Series 760d High Security Edition, Toyota Land Cruiser, and more 1. Range Rover HSE Narendra Modi’s Range Rover The Range Rover HSE is the car Modi is currently riding in, according to Financial Express. It replaced the BMW and was also fully armored. It has a 5 liter V8 engine that produces 375 hp of power. With a 4×4 drive system, the car is just as smooth on rough roads, meaning Modi doesn’t have to worry about touring rural areas or roaming urban jungles. 2. BMW 7 Series 760 Li High Security Edition By far the safest car in the Narendra Modis collection over time, the BMW 7 Series 760 Li is a perfect fit for PMs nationwide. It has been called one of the safest cars in the world and is often the favorite car of politicians, bureaucrats and business tycoons. The bulletproof car can also protect passengers from bombs and contains 20 inch tires, which are also bulletproof. It has a self-sealing gas tank and the Modis car has also been fitted with an oxygen tank, by Financial Express. 3. Mahindra Scorpion Surprisingly, the Mahindra Scorpio, a rather modest car among those on this list, was one of Modi’s main carriers during his first gathering of prime ministers. Mahindra Scorpio is a 2.2 liter mHawk diesel engine and a torque of 120 hp and 280 Nm. The SUV receives a 44 system. 4. Toyota Land Cruiser The Toyota Land Cruiser, which is already a beast, has been customized to bring the utmost safety to Narendra Modi. The Land Cruiser comes with a 4.5 liter V8 engine, good for producing 262 hp of power with 650 Nm of torque. In addition, the car is also bulletproof and also comes with additional safety customizations. 5. Tata Safari Narendra Modi in her Tata Safari / Getty Images One of the first cars in Narendra Modis’ convoy, it was one of the most used cars during his time as Chief Minister of Gujarat. It was a car that continued to protect him, in addition to being his tank, when he also became Prime Minister. Naturally, he has undergone a bunch of modifications to provide the necessary security for Narendra Modi. NOW READ Poonawallas to Mukesh Ambani, 7 luxury billionaires and modified supercars owned by billionaire Indians Donald Trump to Narendra Modi: the annual salaries of the 5 greatest political leaders in the world This is the net worth of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in 2020 Safer Get smart

