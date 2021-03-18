Xi Jinping to sacrifice everything for third term in Taiwan

China’s aggression towards its regional neighbors is rooted in Xi Jinping’s anxieties and is part of his strongman approach to fighting extremist factions as he seeks a historic third term next year, a said a Taiwanese official.

In an in-depth interview on Taiwan’s foreign policy and national security, Progressive Democracy Party lawmaker Wang Ting-yu said the Chinese Communist Party and its leader’s ambitions are the catalyst for global change. orientation towards the Indo-Pacific – including what he sees as the progressive movement of the United States towards “strategic clarity” on the question of the defense of Taiwan.

Xi’s agenda makes China the dominant military force in Asia by 2027 and a world power by 2049, Wang said. Newsweek from Taipei. Xi’s ambitions have worried all world leaders, and the president can “take full credit” for the rapid development of strategic frameworks such as the quadrilateral security dialogue between the United States, Japan, India and the United States. Australia.

Wang, re-elected last year by voters in his hometown of Tainan in southwest Taiwan, sits on the country’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee.

“If Xi Jinping had not sought a third term, cross-strait relations would have been very different over the past two years,” he said of Taipei’s deteriorating relations with the Beijing government, the terms of which dialogue include Taiwan’s acceptance of its demands. on the island as part of its “one-China” principle.

As Taipei’s relationship with Washington has warmed over the past five years, it has been accompanied by seemingly inevitable belligerent responses from China, whose officials have threatened war by accusing Taiwan of collusion with the United States. United.

An insecure dictator is extremely dangerous. Wang Ting-yu, Democratic Progressive Party, Taiwan

For relations across the Taiwan Strait to improve, China must first recognize its own role in the stalemate, Wang said. But lawmakers believe Xi’s next leadership challenge in 2022 is the greatest driving force and explains not only China’s forceful rhetoric towards Taiwan and other neighbors, but also its high-profile crackdown on it. autonomy in Hong Kong, which Beijing has supported to enhance it. country, a two-system governance model that he proposed to Taipei as part of his unification plans.

The Chinese leader’s unease over the loyalty of his military and other extremist factions within his party meant he had to show strength, which led to less flexibility in the country’s approach to what he calls the “Taiwan question”.

Wang said, “He knows that tougher actions against Taiwan mean that China is even less likely to win the hearts and minds of the Taiwanese public, and that it is harder for all the friends here to stand together.”

“But the first rule of the Chinese Communist Party is to solidify the leadership, so all this rhetoric is directed at the national public,” the PDP lawmaker concluded. “This does not include any concessions on land claims and no compromises on Taiwan, in case other factions take an even tougher line than him.”

“An insecure dictator is extremely dangerous,” said Wang, who believes Xi understands that the aggression does not benefit China economically or diplomatically. “But he can sacrifice everything.”

Wang said he hopes Xi can become “China’s most confident ruler” once he gets a third term next year. He could then take a more pragmatic approach to Taiwan, which should include “facing the reality of Taiwan’s existence”.

Responsibility commitment

Last year, the Taiwanese government said its relations with the United States reached an “all-time high” not seen since before unofficial relations began more than four decades ago. Wang said Taiwan’s friendships with European partners are also improving.

He blamed this on the tact of President Tsai Ing-wen and the coherent strategic posture of her government, which he sees as having won the trust of policymakers in important partner countries such as the United States and Japan.

Tsai, the lawmaker said, is commended by senior military officials for placing the highest value on national defense among all of Taiwan’s democratically elected leaders.

She participated in each of her country’s annual military exercises and engaged in reforms and investments in the Taiwanese armed forces. Yet his government’s insistence on maintaining the status quo across the strait and not provoking Beijing has shown Taiwan to be “trustworthy, responsible and stable” – all characteristics sought after by those seeking a reliable partner in the region, Wang said.

The legislator’s summary of the Defense Committee’s Watchlist for Asia includes what it said are the five biggest hotspots in the Indo-Pacific: North Korea, East China Sea , the Taiwan Strait, the South China Sea and the Sino-Indian border.

While China is involved in “four and a half” of the five most conflict-prone areas, Taiwan also finds itself embroiled in three of them, Wang noted, with maritime disputes in the Eastern and Southern Seas. southern China.

“However, while Tsai makes no concessions on sovereignty, she does not see this as an excuse to increase the risk of conflict,” Wang said. “Taiwan’s attitude is to seek peaceful resolutions. Amid the ongoing disputes, resource sharing and mutual development come to the fore.”

Further improving relations with the United States and its military is a bipartisan priority for Taiwan, he said.

Wang added, “We will continue to support legal navigation and overflight by foreign vessels seeking to rebalance China’s unilateral expansionism in the region, which undermines our own territorial claims and conflicts with international law.”