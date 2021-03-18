Prime Minister Imran meets relatives of missing persons and gives instructions to verify their status ‘quickly’





Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday met with a representative committee of three family members of the missing who held a week-long sit-in in the capital last month and pledged to keep them updated on progress to determine the status of their missing persons. family members.

Details of the meeting were shared by Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari in a tweet. Mazari, who also attended the meeting, said Prime Minister Imran instructed the principal secretary to “promptly verify the exact status of missing family members” while assuring relatives that they would be kept informed of the search.

The prime minister also stressed that the government’s bill to criminalize enforced disappearances would be “speeded up with all other laws to be amended,” Mazari added.

He also asked to be “kept informed of the progress of the work [finding] the comings and goings of missing family members “.

Last month, a number of protesters including 10 families of missing men and around 100 supporters gathered to stage a sit-in in Islamabad.

For a week, protesters held up photos of missing relatives under the watchful eyes of the police surrounding them.

However, they ended their protest after Mazari visited them at Express Chowk where they were protesting and assured them that Prime Minister Imran would meet with a representative committee of three members among them.

