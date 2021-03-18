Politics
BCCI bans entry of spectators to Narendra Modi stadium: how sporting events unfold amid coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus in India: The ongoing T20 series in India and England witnessed the third T20 match played behind closed doors at the Moteras Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday. This was a major change, as the previous two matches had been played among an audience, but the Cricket Control Board in India (BCCI) decided to ban the entry of spectators due to the large increase cases of coronavirus that Gujarat is witnessing. , according to a report in IE. But how do stadiums overall balance sport and the coronavirus pandemic?
Why was spectator entry prohibited?
The BCCI has taken the decision to ban spectator entry, taking into account the second wave of coronavirus that the country seems to be witnessing. The BCCI decision was shared with the media by Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) vice president Dhanraj Nathwani, who said spectators would not be allowed into the stadium during the T20 International series in Ahmedabad.
The decision was made by the BCCI after holding talks with the GCA, and the cricket body said it would comply with any regulations that would help curb the spread of the pandemic. Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani also welcomed the decision.
BCCI also announced that the three ODIs scheduled in Pune will not allow spectators either.
Reply to fan permission earlier
The Chennais MA Chidambaram stadium had hosted the second test match against England and it was the first time since March 2020 that spectators were allowed to watch the match in India. For this, however, the stadium had only allowed visitors up to 50% of its capacity, so that social distancing standards could be met. Multiple violations of the guidelines were still observed, as fans were spotted not wearing masks or violating social distancing standards.
In fact, during the day / night test at Moteras Narendra Modi Stadium, a fan escaped security and ran onto the pitch to meet cricketer Virat Kohli, shattering the players’ bio-bubble.
Violations were also noted during the Chhattisgarhs Global Road Safety Series, which drew strong criticism.
The scenario of other stadiums in India
As domestic matches continue in the absence of spectators, the ongoing ODI series and the previous T20 series between the Indian women’s cricket team and South Africa took place in Uttar Pradesh, with just 10 % of stadium capacity filled with spectators. Although the UP or UPCA cricket association has been in talks with the BCCI to have up to 50% of the spectators, the 10% limit has been decided due to the growing number of cases.
Meanwhile, the ISSF World Cup for pistols, shotguns and rifles to be held at Delhis Dr Karni Singh Rifle Range from March 18 would also not have spectators. Additionally, the entire Indian Super Leagues season had been played at three venues in Goa without any spectators, with the league spending a whopping Rs 17 crore to deal with the pandemic. He created 18 bio-bubbles and performed 70,000 RT-PCR tests for the event, and his efforts were praised by BCCI President Sourav Ganguly.
Protocols in stadiums around the world
The Afghanistan-Zimbabwe test series in Abu Dhabi, the Sri Lanka-West Indies series in Antigua and many other international cricket matches were played without an audience, while the Pakistani Super League earlier this month was called off in light of several players and officials tested positive for the virus.
Another key sports event in the midst of the pandemic took place when, at the Australian Open last month, the match between Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz was put on hold and spectators were asked to leave. the game mid-game after a lockdown was announced by the state of Victoria. After that, the Grand Slam continued without any spectators for the next five days, before fans were allowed again.
The Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit later this month would only allow spectators who can prove they have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Meanwhile, most international football tournaments do not allow supporters to enter the stadium either.
Security measures for IPL, Tokyo Olympics and Euro 2020
The IPL would also take place without spectators this year, while UEFA announced that the Euro 2020 tournament will be held. However, the decision on whether or not fans would be allowed at Euro 2020 would only be made in April. For the Tokyo Olympics, organizers have hinted they might not allow overseas fans to attend the games, and they also plan to isolate athletes in a bio-bubble at the Olympic Village.
For the Olympics, participants would also be required to wear masks, follow social distancing standards, and not clap loudly.
