Court of Appeal restores conviction of Flynn’s business partner – KVEO-TV





FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) A federal appeals court on Thursday restored the conviction of a business partner of former national security adviser Michael Flynn for acting as an unregistered agent for the Turkish government. An Alexandria jury convicted Bijan Kian at a trial in 2019. After the conviction, however, trial judge Anthony Trenga stepped in and quashed the conviction. He ruled that there was no way for a rational jury to conclude from the evidence that Kian was a foreign agent acting under Turkish control. Prosecutors’ trial plans were rattled on the eve of the trial when they chose not to put Flynn on the stand, when he was supposed to be their star witness. Flynn admitted in another case that he had made false statements about his work for the benefit of Turkey; he had at one point hoped that his cooperation with prosecutors in the Kians case would help him receive a lighter sentence in his own case. But he later sought to overturn his guilty plea and stopped cooperating with prosecutors. The case stems from Special Advocate Robert Muellers’ investigation into Russian electoral interference. Prosecutors alleged that Kian and Flynn were acting at Turkey’s request when they embarked on a project to discredit exiled cleric, Fethullah Gulen, a Turkish cleric living in the United States. Kian and Flynn were partners of the Flynn Intel group. Gulen has been wanted for extradition by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who blames Gulen for an attempted coup in that country. Flynn wrote a November 2016 opinion piece comparing Gulen to former Iranian leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. Prosecutors said Turkey led the effort through an intermediary, businessman Kamil Alptekin, and pointed to a series of irregular payments flowing between Kian and Alptekin. Trenga, however, said in his ruling that there was no substantial evidence that Rafiekian had agreed to operate under the direction and control of the Turkish government and that there was no competent evidence that Alptekin was an intermediary for the Turkish government. But the U.S. Richmond Circuit’s 4th Court of Appeals, in a unanimous decision, said Trenga should have been more deferential to the jury. Justice James Wynn, a person appointed by Obama, wrote that the trial judge was giving insufficient deference to the almost invariable assumption of law that the jury was able to follow its … instructions. Justices Paul Niemayer, a person nominated by George HW Bush, and Barbara Milano Keenan, a person nominated by Obama, joined Wynn’s opinion, The appeals court also rejected granting Kian, also known as Bijan Rafiekian, a new trial. So if the decision is not appealed, Kian’s case will be sent back to Alexandria for sentencing. Kian’s lawyers did not immediately respond to the request for comment on Thursday. ___ Associated Press writer Eric Tucker contributed to this report from Washington.

