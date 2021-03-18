EDITORIAL: Confronting the Chinese Threat





In the past 12 months, Chinese President Xi Jinping () has publicly called on the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to prepare for war four times. On January 4, Xi greeted the New Year with a disturbing message: The Chinese military must be ready for war at all times. This followed a similar instruction on October 13 last year, when he said, during the inspection of PLA marines in Chaozhou City, that they should put all [their] the spirits and the energy to prepare for war. Earlier, on May 26 last year, he told PLA officers at the annual National People’s Congress that commanders should step up preparations for armed combat and specifically Taiwanese independence forces controlled by the name. On Tuesday last week, Xi resumed the overpowering rhetoric, ordering the PLA to step up combat readiness and prepare to resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests. Xi has also repeatedly warned of a disease of peace that he says has infected all corners of the military. The implication is that the PLA, having seen no major fighting since the 1979 Sino-Vietnamese war, is in desperate need of a real fight to test its courage. The recent clashes with Indian troops on the Sino-Indian border could have been an attempt to create a true combat experience and bolster the troops ahead of a larger-scale military operation. There are two schools of thought on how to interpret Xis’ martial rhetoric. First, it’s relatively harmless red meat, thrown at extremist party members and hawkish generals by an insecure leader to quench their thirst for blood over Taiwan and other perceived territorial injustices. Second, Xi is extremely serious, taking Beijing’s immense military build-up over the past two decades, its repeated threats to annex Taiwan, and its persistent provocative military exercises around Taiwan in context. Indeed, a growing number of Taiwanese and international observers believe that the threat to Taiwan from an increasingly bellicose China is today at an all-time high. On Tuesday last week, US Navy Admiral Philip Davidson warned Beijing could invade Taiwan within the next six years. Taiwanese and Japanese military experts have issued similar warnings in recent months. Given the apparent gravity of the threat, a wise government would adopt the precautionary principle assuming the latter to be true and prepare the nation accordingly. The administration of President Tsai Ing-wens () has made significant progress on several fronts since coming to power in 2016 by launching a new defense doctrine based on asymmetric warfare, successfully asking the United States to sell to Taiwan significant amounts of advanced military equipment and starting the ball rolling. on an indigenous submarine program. However, these measures cannot be compared to the relentless advance of the Chinese military. At the National People’s Congress earlier this month, Beijing announced a 6.8 percent increase in this year’s defense budget to 1.35 trillion yuan ($ 208 billion). While most international analysts believe China underestimates defense spending, the official figure is 16 times that of Taiwan. Taiwan’s defense budget for this year will only increase by 4.4 percent, as the nation has phased out compulsory military service and the training of its reserve forces. National Taiwan University associate professor of political science Chen Shih-min () on Wednesday urged the government to consider how to convey the gravity of the situation to the public. While conventional wisdom is that there are no votes for defense and the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) would certainly try to make hay by falsely claiming that the policies of the Tsai administration have made Taiwan dangerous , the government must trust the public’s natural instinct for itself. preservation and its common sense. It’s time for the government and the public to take Xis’ clicking at face value, before it’s too late.

