BBC says it was wrong to say Donald Trump falsely claimed post-election fraud





The BBC admitted that it was incorrect to say that Donald Trump was falsely claiming fraud the day after US Presidential Election Day.

Concerns were raised about an article on the BBC website at 8:22 a.m. on November 4 last year under the headline ‘U.S. Election 2020: Result to be transferred as Trump falsely claims fraud’ ‘.

One complaint said this was inaccurate as the BBC could not know at the time whether the fraud allegation was in fact false. The public broadcaster’s Management Complaints Unit, which reviewed the complaint against its editorial standards for accuracy, admitted that it could not be proven at that time that the president’s claim was false.

The ECU said: “While it was correct to point out in the body of the article that the President had not provided any evidence for the doubt he had cast on the validity of the poll, neither the BBC nor no other media position to describe the claim as false (as opposed to unsubstantiated), and the headline fell short of the BBC’s standards of accuracy in this regard.

“However, the ECU noted that at 8:46 a.m. the word ‘falsely’ had been removed from the title of the article and the short version of the title of the site index. ECU, the speed of this action was sufficient to resolve the problem of the complaint. ”

However, a tweet using the BBC News (World) title remains in place, which has been heavily criticized.

Steve Flatman remarked: “How can anyone claim that he ‘falsely claimed fraud’ without identifying and investigating the details of his accusations. Dismiss such allegations without even knowing what they look like? a cover-up. ”

And John Trafalgar said: “Oh look. The BBC has already forensic assessment of Trump’s claim and is able to classify it as ‘false’.”

The text of the original story spoke of the outcome of the US presidential election “on a razor’s edge,” with Donald Trump and his rival Joe Biden neck and neck in the major swing states.

He continued: “Mr. Trump, a Republican, claimed to have won and promised to launch a challenge in the Supreme Court, baseless alleging fraud.”

He later said: “Millions of votes go unnoticed and no candidate can yet credibly claim victory. There is no evidence of fraud.”

The text was changed later the same day.

Before and after.

The title was dropped, and in its place was “US Election 2020: Tense Wait As US Election Winner Uncertain”.

The reference to “unfounded fraud allegations” and “there is no evidence of fraud” was also deleted. They have been replaced by a reference to him providing no evidence of fraud.

BBC News television coverage was more subdued in his language, reporting that Mr Trump claimed the race would be his “and then said this”.

We see Mr. Trump say: “This is a fraud on the American public, it is a shame for our country.”

The BBC then reported that he would take his fight to the Supreme Court.

The report adds: “There is no evidence to support Donald Trump’s fraud claim and millions of ballots are still being counted as they should be.”

Former president acquitted in his impeachment trial for the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol

He faced a single charge of inciting a mob of his supporters to trash Congress

Fifty-seven senators voted to convict him – 10 fewer than the number needed to convict him

Seven Republicans have turned against their former president.

Republican Mitch McConnell lambasted Trump for promoting unsubstantiated theories of voter fraud and then failing to do his job “as the chaos unfolded” on January 6. But he said he couldn’t condemn him because he is now a private citizen,

A statement from Mr Trump called the verdict a witch hunt, but vowed to continue the fight.

In September 2019, BBC Managing Director Lord Hall overturned a decision to partially uphold a complaint that Breakfast presenter Naga Munchetty had violated BBC guidelines by criticizing President Donald Trump for alleged racism.

In July, the BBC presenter contested the remarks made by the US president after telling opponents to “return” to “where they came from”.

The BBC said the breakfast host was entitled to his own views, but went “beyond what the guidelines allow”.

But Lord Hall told staff Ms Munchetty’s words were not “enough to merit partial confirmation” of the complaint against her.

She was found to have violated BBC guidelines due to comments she made about a Donald Trump tweet about four women politicians of color.

Lord Hall said he had “personally” reviewed the complaints unit’s decision.

A complaint against Ms Munchetty was partially upheld after the BBC discovered that she had criticized the US president’s motives by saying that four female Democrats should “return” to “their countries of origin”.

At the time, the BBC said Munchetty went “beyond what the guidelines allow”.

On Monday, the director general recalled that “racism is racism and the BBC is not impartial on the subject”.

The reversal of the decision comes after dozens of black actors and broadcasters called on the BBC to overturn its decision.

The saga began when Mr. Trump posted several posts referring to Democratic politicians Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib.

