Twitter funder invests $ 50 million in Boris Johnson fintech advisor start-up Pollinate





UK-based startup founded by fintech advisor to Boris Johnson – Pollinate – the software firm reinventing merchant acquisition for banks has just closed a $ 50 million Series C funding round. The round was led by Twitter, Trivago and the sponsor of Delivery Hero VC – Insight Partners. In addition, NatWest Group, Mastercard, National Australia Bank (NAB), EFM Asset Management and Motive Partners, all existing investors also participated in the round. The investment signals further global expansion for Pollinise and a move to North America, where it is leading advanced conversations with a number of banks. In addition, the funding aims to accelerate the expansion of the Pollinates white label market offering to meet the needs of small and medium-sized bank clients. “At Insight Partners, we invest in rapidly evolving software vendors. The Pollinate platform creates white label digital marketplaces for business clients of the world’s largest banks, said Emmet B. Keeffe III, operational partner at Insight Partners and founder of Insight IGNITE. Following the pandemic, banks have the opportunity to lead the regeneration of the economy of SMEs, but they must act quickly. We are proud to support Pollinate as they develop their global alliance of non-competing banks, and we look forward to seeing the company continue to grow impressively in the years to come. SMEs are the backbone of economies around the world. It’s the job creators, the innovators and the brave explorers who just find a way to make things work. Access to capital, intuitive banking services, and a broad ecosystem of value-added solutions and partners are essential to a small business owner’s journey, said Al Lukies CBE, CEO and Founder of Pollinate. It is our passion to work with leading banks and dynamic traders around the world. This investment round, led by the exceptional team of Insight Partners and supported by our existing shareholders, validates our mission and is a declaration of confidence in banks so that they can fight against new entrants and win, while supporting the vital work of SMEs. Pollinate, the company behind Tyl by NatWest was created to help banks around the world digitally transform their offering for business customers and keep pace with new entrants looking to take market share or take them down. value chain. The Pollinate platform enables banks to offer a one-stop-shop for SMEs, access to capital, the ability to accept payments, digital loyalty programs, marketing tools and information. This gives SMEs a unique place to understand, manage and develop their business. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the digital transformation of SMEs, forcing banks to act quickly to support their business customers. We have done everything in our power to support their recovery in the UK, including approving over $ 14 billion in loans under government lending programs, providing mortgage and principal time off. and removing monthly terminal fees for Tyl customers. We are delighted to also support SMEs globally through our investment in Pollinate, said Simon McNamara, Chief Executive Officer of NatWest Group. Antiverse, Wales’ Antibody Drug Discovery Platform Secures $ 1.4 Million in Funding Regeneration of PMEs can lead to a high increase and burn rate. It is imperative that the banks can meet their expectations and offer them rapid and effective support during their reconstruction. Pollinate works in conjunction with banks to help them with this agility. Small businesses are vital to Australia’s economy, they generate half of our economic output and employ two in three Australian workers, said Nathan Goonan, Group Director, Strategy and Innovation at NAB. We look forward to working with Pollinate as we continue to work to bring the best of digital innovation to NAB investment bank clients. “ Moelis & Company and White & Case acted as exclusive financial advisor and legal advisor respectively to Pollinate on the transaction. – Press release







