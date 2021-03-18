Business This Week | The world this week

Uber has announced that it will comply with a recent court ruling in Britain that its some 70,000 drivers in the country are employees, not contractors. This means that they will be entitled to minimum wage, holiday pay and a pension in Britain, the first country where Uber has agreed to such conditions. The status of workers in the odd-job economy is under review in other cases around the world. Courts increasingly agree that it is the drivers who are taken for a ride.

Will VW overthrow the King?

Competition in the electric car market has accelerated as Volkswagen has plans to standardize electrification technology in all aspects of its vehicles and to increase production worldwide. It is also about building six battery factories in Europe alone. vw aims to deliver 1m of electric or hybrid cars this year, bringing it closer to You’re here in sales, and eventually wrest the crown from Elon Musks. Teslas CEO said this week that now his job title is technoking.

The Chinese government has stepped up its criticism of the country internet companies. Xi Jinping, the president, chaired a meeting which concluded that some platforms are developing inappropriately. In another sign that officials believe the industry is too powerful, state television aired allegations of technological malpractice, including a claim that internet browser Alibabas was serving deceptive advertisements. The browser was quickly removed from the app stores.

BaiduThe Chinese-dominant search engine, which has also angered regulators in the country, aims to raise more than $ 3 billion through its next secondary listing of shares in Hong Kong, according to reports.

Bandaged, a payment processing platform for e-commerce websites, was valued at $ 95 billion after its last round of funding. This makes the start-up more valuable than Facebook and Uber when they weren’t yet unlisted companies.

Strive to make women feel more secure when using its dating app, Tinder said he would integrate Garbo, a service that checks people’s backgrounds, in its platform this year. Garbo, a non-profit run, was founded by Kathryn Kosmides, a former victim of abuse.

There were more signs that flight in America is recovering. Figures from the Transportation Security Administration showed it screened about 1.3 million travelers a day for several days for the first time in a year. The numbers are still down by half from 2019. With the industry bullish on summer bookings, the shares of the four largest carriers in the Americas hit their highest prices in a year. Emmanuel Faber was dismissed from his duties as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Danone, following a campaign by activist investors unhappy with the performance of the stock market prices of French food companies. Mr. Faber is one of the most fervent defenders of sustainable capitalism. When Danone changed its legal status last year to become a purpose-built company, it said the statue of Milton Friedmans had been toppled. After Mr Fabers’ overthrow, it’s not so clear that Friedmans famous saying that the only purpose of a company is to increase shareholder value is in fact dead. The Federal Reserve said the US economy and inflation will grow at a much faster rate this year than expected. At its meeting on March 11, the European Central Bank has pledged to step up its bond purchases over the next three months in response to the eurozone’s lackluster economic recovery and rising borrowing costs. As he tries to make up for some of the ground he lost to Ericsson and Huawei during the deployment of 5G , Nokia said it would cut up to 10,000 jobs in order to reset its future capabilities. The Finnish network equipment maker has gradually reduced its workforce from a peak of 132,000 in 2010.

Members of Sackler family increased the amount they will pay under the OxyContin settlement to $ 4.3 billion. The family still owns Purdue Pharma, which manufactured the addictive pain reliever and must settle the claims against it in order to leave bankruptcy protection.

Greggs, a British supplier of cheap but cheerful sandwiches and snacks, reported its first annual loss since going public in 1984. The retailer, which has weathered the trend of street closures through savvy marketing , including its vegan sausage roll, plans to recover from the pandemic by opening 1,000 new stores in the coming years.

Carpet burn

Changes to the official basket of goods and services that make up the UK consumer price index reflected the pandemic. Come hand sanitizers, hand weights, and loungewear. Step out of ground coffee, white chocolate bars, and Axminster and Wilton rugs, floors that went out of style in the 1980s.