EU leaders to hold video call with Turkish Erdogan Naharnet on Friday





European Union leaders Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel will meet via video on Friday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, EU spokespersons said. The call comes as the two neighbors seek to improve their relations after tensions peaked last year over maritime claims in the eastern Mediterranean. Leaders of the 27 EU member states are expected to discuss the state of relations with Ankara as one of the issues at their summit in Brussels next week. Relations fell apart after Ankara repeatedly sent a ship to search for gas deposits in disputed waters, angering the bloc and member states, Greece and Cyprus. But the two sides sought to iron out differences as Ankara resumed talks with Athens and extended an olive branch in Brussels. The warming of relations saw the sanctions agreed in December by EU leaders put on hold for fear of stalling the rapprochement. “Turkey’s actions have improved but there is still a long way to go,” a senior European diplomat said on Thursday. The EU and Turkey have a wide range of issues standing in their way. “The discussion is likely to focus on the recent exploratory talks between Turkey and Greece and the upcoming resumption of the settlement process in Cyprus as well as regional developments such as those in Libya,” an EU official said. Friday’s talks come on the fifth anniversary of a major agreement signed between the EU and Turkey to reduce the number of migrants mainly from the war in Syria entering the bloc. The deal saw Ankara stem the flow of migrants in return for billions of euros in aid – but it hasn’t stopped pulling from both sides and Turkey wants it to be seen again. – ‘Demotion’ – The EU is closely following the UN’s efforts to relaunch the peace talks on Cyprus in which Turkey is a key player. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will convene an informal meeting in April with key international players Greece, Turkey and Britain to explore ways to break the deadlock. Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey occupied its northern third in response to a coup orchestrated by the then-ruling military junta in Athens aimed at annexing the island to Greece. In the south, the EU hopes that an agreement to form a unity government in Libya can pull the North African country out of years of turmoil and seek to push key player Ankara to cooperate. In a move that could complicate awareness, the EU on Thursday condemned attempts to shut down Turkey’s main pro-Kurdish opposition party, warning that the move heightens concerns about Ankara’s “backtrack” on rights. The Turkish attorney general on Wednesday called for the dissolution of the left-wing opposition People’s Democratic Party (HDP) because of its alleged links to banned Kurdish activists. Source: Agence France Presse Copyright 2012 Naharnet.com. All rights reserved. http://www.naharnet.com/stories/en/280218

