Apple and Amazon buy in PM Modis Self-Reliant India Push

India’s budget went paperless for the first time this year. That’s because the pandemic has made the traditional practice of locking up dozens of finance ministry staff in a government printing house dangerous to make sure none of the plan’s secrets are spilled. Instead, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the spending plan to Parliament while reading a Samsung tablet, which the media took pains to identify as Made in India.

Our manufacturing companies must become an integral part of global supply chains, possessing core skills and cutting-edge technology, Sitharaman said in his February 1 speech. A $ 28 billion (roughly Rs. 2,03,160 crore) program is built into the government’s spending plan for the coming fiscal year, which begins April 1, to persuade foreign manufacturers to locate in India. It offers cash incentives to meet certain sales targets in industries such as automobiles, electronics and pharmaceuticals, aimed at attracting investors from regional rivals such as China and Vietnam, which have high costs. ‘lower operating.

As part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Autonomous India campaign, the program is expected to increase production by $ 520 billion (around Rs. 37.73.590 crore) over five years, according to official projections. Credit Suisse estimates it will add 1.7% to gross domestic product by 2027, while creating 2.8 million jobs.

Manufacturing as a share of India’s GDP

It is tempting to see autonomous India as a repackaged version of ambitions repeatedly presented over the past decades. The most recent was PM Modi’s Make in India campaign. Unveiled in 2014, it aimed to increase the contribution of the manufacturing sector to GDP from 15% to 25% over five years. Instead, the share has fallen and is now languishing around 13 percent.

This time around, there are some early signs of success. Amazon in February announced plans to set up a manufacturing line in Chennai to produce Fire TV streaming devices in partnership with an Indian subsidiary of Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn. Apple announced this month that it will start producing the iPhone 12 in India for local customers. The trend towards offshoring to India has already started to gain momentum, says Tanvee Gupta Jain, Mumbai-based economist at UBS Securities. It is an important turning point in the manufacturing policy of India.

PM Modi’s administration is courting other large foreign manufacturers, including Tesla, which filed documents in January to register a company in India, stoking speculation about its intention to open a production line there. Although the company has not commented on the rumors, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said the government was ready to offer incentives to ensure that the cost of manufacturing Tesla’s electric vehicles in India would be lower than that of China.

At the end of February, Prime Minister Modi’s office approved the allocation of $ 1 billion (about Rs 7,260 crore) to the larger incentive scheme for a program to expand domestic production of tablets, laptops and computers, which has not kept up with the growing demand. Imports of laptops alone, mostly from China, have climbed 42% in the past five years and are believed to have reached nearly $ 5 billion (roughly Rs 36,280 crore) in the fiscal year in course, according to a report commissioned by India Cellular & Electronics Association. Under the new rules, companies will be entitled to cash payments equivalent to 6 percent of the value of their sales, depending on the increase in domestic production.

The story in India has long been that for every optimistic new entrant, there is a bruised business looking out the door. Harley Davidson pulled out of India late last year, while Toyota Motor threatened in September to halt expansion plans due to high taxes India levies on new vehicle purchases. . What drives foreign companies to flee is a combination of entrenched protectionist tendencies, complex regulations and shaky infrastructure. India ranked 63rd out of 190 countries surveyed by the World Bank in its latest Doing Business report. China came in at No. 31 and South Korea at No. 5. The real problem in India is the uneasiness in doing business, says Pranjul Bhandari, HSBC chief economist for India.

Average rate applied

Around the world, pandemic-induced shortages and supply chain disruptions have brought new urgency to government-led efforts to achieve greater self-sufficiency, whether in ventilators or semi-trailers. conductors. China’s latest five-year plan envisions a sharp increase in investment in areas such as integrated circuits and cleantech, while in the United States, the Biden administration has urged Congress to allocate funds to grants in order to stimulate the construction of new American factories.

India’s efforts to feed domestic supply chains have historically relied heavily on import tariffs, which are consistently the highest of any major Asian economy. By adding investment incentives to its arsenal, the government hopes to persuade more multinationals to open factories in the country. If the policy mix seems incongruous, it is because in today’s India, economic priorities are often at odds with political realities. PM Modi must boost the manufacturing industry to create the 10 million new jobs per year the country needs to accommodate its growing workforce and to reduce yawning trade deficits, especially with China. But it also has to deal with the small and medium-sized enterprises that make up the base of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, and they have become accustomed to being shielded from foreign competition.

This clash makes it difficult to say whether autonomous India will succeed where initiatives of past years have failed. India is the second most populous country in the world, which should be enough of an incentive for foreign companies. PM Modi’s sweeteners may force more of them to take the plunge.

