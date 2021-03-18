Peoria man accused of threatening Illinois prosecutor and judge Donald Trump





A man from Peoria faces federal charges for threatening the lives of then-President Donald Trump, an upstate American lawyer and a federal judge late last year.

Damien Grant, 33, is charged with three counts of influencing a federal official by threat, two counts of mailing threatening communications and one count of threatening the President of the United States.

The indictment of the grants has not been scheduled, according to federal prosecutors. He could not be reached immediately for comment on the Chicago Sun-Times. Although Grant was indicted in Federal Court in Peoria, the US Attorneys Office has recused itself and the prosecution is being handled by the Chicago Office of US Attorney John Lausch.

The eight-page indictment filed against Grant sets out two threats against John Milhiser, then the U.S. District Attorney for the Central District of Illinois, as well as a threat against Trump and a federal judge.

Although the judge allegedly threatened by Grant is not named in the indictment, court records show U.S. District Judge James Shadid withdrew from the case.

The indictment alleges that Grant, in a Dec. 22 letter to Trump, wrote: And the moment you leave your office, I’m going to get you shot! Right in your fucking head, I’m gonna do a nacho and sit and laugh when your head splashes on your wife and the Secret Service.

On November 30, Grant reportedly wrote to Milhiser: You have 2 days to drop all charges and investigations against me or I’ll make sure I never see Christmas! It is a threat and a promise. 2 days or I put the shot on you now, it’s personal, I could have someone walk around the courthouse and blow all your evil bitches to pieces.

On December 10, Grant reportedly wrote to Milhiser as well, but until you learn how to take, he[e]d with the warnings you will see how far my reach can go! Now the target is on you! Here’s a little joke, how does a BOMB sound? BOOM.

On December 1, Grant also reportedly wrote to the judge: But there is hope. So that you release all those you have unjustly condemned. If it is not done within 72 hours, I will have you and your family killed. I know everything about you.

The threats all followed the November presidential election and occurred in the run-up to the violation of the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Earlier this year, federal prosecutors in Chicago accused Louis Capriotti of Chicago Heights of threatening President Joe Biden’s inauguration in a voicemail message stating that if people thought Joe Biden was going to get his hands on the Bible and enter in this f — at the White House on January 20, unfortunately they are wrong.

Capriotti is also said to have made his threat in December.

