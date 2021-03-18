Pak PM Imran Khan Receives COVID Vaccination; urges nation to implement standards against deadly viruses: The Tribune India





Islamabad, March 18

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan received the first COVID-19 vaccine on Friday and urged his country’s citizens to ensure full implementation of the standards to prevent the surge in coronavirus cases.

Khan, 67, has been vaccinated as part of the national coronavirus vaccination campaign which is underway in its first phase.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan was vaccinated today. On this occasion, he called on the nation to ensure the full implementation of the SOPs in view of the third wave of the pandemic, ”according to a tweet from his office.

The COVID-19 vaccine is provided to people aged 60 and over and to frontline health workers.

Pakistan also imposed smart lockdowns on areas worst affected by the coronavirus on Thursday, with the country seeing a sharp rise in positive cases.

All markets, malls, offices and restaurants will remain closed in smart lockdown areas. However, grocery stores, hospitals, pharmacies, bakeries, meat and milk shops will be allowed to remain open.

Punjab Province Health Minister Yasmin Rashid said smart lockdowns are being imposed on Gujrat, Sialkot and Hafizabad, which will remain in effect until March 30 in Gujrat, March 24 in Sialkot and March 26. in Hafizabad.

“We need to save more people from the danger of getting infected. The coronavirus is spreading quickly because it doesn’t take precautions,” Rashid said.

Planning Minister Asad Umar, who is also head of the National Pandemic Command and Control Center, warned that stricter restrictions on activities could be applied if adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs) does not apply. was not improving.

“Acute peak in covid positivity. Daily hospital admissions and people in intensive care are increasing rapidly. If sop compliance does not improve, we will be forced to impose more stringent restrictions on activities. Be very, very careful, ”he tweeted.

He also urged people to be cautious as the new (UK) “strain spreads faster and is more deadly” compared to the Wuhan variant of the COVID-19 virus.

The new measures came as Pakistan recorded the highest 3,495 new coronavirus cases in a single day after three months, with the national infection tally reaching 615,810 on Thursday, official data showed.

This is the highest number of new cases in a day since Dec. 6 last year, when 3,795 cases were recorded, according to the Department of National Health Services.

Ministry data shows 61 people have died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll from COVID-19 to 13,717. Another 2,062 patients were in critical conditions.

Meanwhile, 1,634 patients recovered from the fatal disease during the day, bringing the total number of recoveries to 577,501.

The sharp rise in coronavirus cases came as the second batch of 500,000 Sinopharm vaccines sent from China reached Pakistan on Wednesday.

Pakistani officials said last week that the country had been hit by the third wave of the pandemic. PTI SH PMS RUP

OR

OR

03182304

NNNN

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos