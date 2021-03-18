Doctor Who reunited with Donald Trump in the first episode of New Whos’ Dalek





Doctor Who’s romanization of the “Dalek” episode contains an unusual – and unexpected – retcon that suggests Donald Trump exists in the universe.

Doctor Who just reconnected Donald Trump in the first Dalek episode of the relaunch. When Russell T. Davies relaunched Doctor Who in 2005, he knew he had to make liberal use of the Daleks. The first two episodes left tantalizing hints of a Time War in which Gallifrey was destroyed, and Episode 6 ultimately confirmed that the other party in that conflict was the Daleks. Given the aptly titled “Dalek,” it was meant to grab viewers when they lost interest – which, ironically, turned out to be unnecessary.

“Dalek” is widely regarded as one of the best episodes of Doctor Who, and the BBC has just released an official novelization written by screenwriter Robert Shearman himself. It’s a compelling story, with a few minor edits and additional scenes that serve to flesh out some of the supporting characters. It even gives the Dalek himself a character, revealing in a twisted way that the Ninth Doctor has become a Dalek’s father figure.

Keep scrolling to keep reading Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: ‘Dalek’ Is Still Doctor Who’s Best Dalek Episode

“Dalek” introduced viewers to Henry van Statten, a wealthy billionaire who “owns the Internet” and who had used his wealth to collect alien artifacts. Romanization fleshes out the relationship between van Statten and the President of the United States, and suffice it to say that the President in question is quite identifiable. According to Shearman’s romanization, the president in question was a Republican who won largely through his internet presence, enjoys golf, and has a particularly identifiable cheek.

The episode itself was explicitly set in 2012, but Shearman adjusts the dialogue so that the Doctor simply tells Rose that they’re in the near future. This is the only modification needed to mix “Dalek” with the real world; after all, if van Statten had truly “owned the internet,” he would indeed have been personally responsible for the election of Donald Trump in 2016 given the role social media played in Trump’s victory. More remarkable still, “Dalek” features additional dialogue in which van Statten decides to hijack his Trump allegiance and choose a Democrat as his successor. His Goddard aide suggests this because Democrats are “so funny, sir.”

Doctor Who’s novelizations have often helped clarify details and iron out inconsistencies, but this is the first time they’ve been used to reconnect the TV series with real-world politics. But this is far from the only time that the doctor has been political; classic stories primarily criticize former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher as a villain, while recent episodes like “Rosa” have explored themes of racial justice. “The Dalek Revolution” even erected its own potential Trump-style president, Jack Robertson, as a new enemy to be defeated by the Doctor.

More: Doctor Who Finally Explains A Decade Of Yesteryear War Mystery

WandaVision finally fixes Infinity War’s huge Star-Lord error

About the author Thomas Bacon (3584 Published articles)

Tom Bacon is one of the screenwriters for Screen Rant, and he’s frankly amused that his childhood is back – and this time it’s cool. Tom generally focuses on the various superhero franchises, as well as Star Wars, Doctor Who, and Star Trek; he is also an avid comic book reader. Over the years, Tom has built a strong relationship with aspects of different fan communities and is a moderator for some of Facebook’s biggest MCU and X-Men groups. Previously, he wrote entertainment news and articles for Movie Pilot. A graduate of Edge Hill University in the UK, Tom still has a strong connection to his alma mater; in fact, in his spare time he is a volunteer chaplain. He is heavily involved in his local church, and anyone who watches him on Twitter will quickly learn that he is interested in British politics as well.

More from Thomas Bacon

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos