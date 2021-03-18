Mamata says ‘Khela Hobe’, but BJP believes in ‘Vikas Hobe’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Purulia on Thursday ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

Addressing his second West Bengal rally ahead of the crucial polls, Prime Minister Modi referred to the Hindu epic Ramayana during his election campaign in Purulia, West Bengal, to highlight the crisis the region is currently facing . PM Modi said the land of Purulia witnessed the exile of Lord Ram and the goddess Sita.

Citing the importance of the place, PM Modi pointed out that the place was known as Sita Kund because Lord Ram had obtained water from the ground by shooting an arrow when Sita was thirsty. However, today all of Purulia is currently facing a water crisis, Prime Minister Modi said.

Attacking previous state governments, Prime Minister Modi said it was the left-wing government that had caused the region to suffer and then the TMC government had not let industries develop in Bengal. The kind of work that should have been done for irrigation did not take place in Bengal, Prime Minister Modi said. To put it in perspective, the Tata Nano factory was due to start operations in 2008 in Singur, West Bengal. However, following a controversy over land acquisition, the factory was eventually moved to Sanand in Gujarat.

“I know the problems encountered in raising cattle due to the lack of water. The TMC government was busy in its khel leaving agriculture alone, ”added Prime Minister Modi.

He also pointed out that the governance of TMC has led to an acute water crisis in Purulia. Water scarcity is so widespread in Purulia that farmers and Adivasis do not even have enough water to farm.

These people gave Purulia a life riddled with water crisis. They gave Purulia, the migration. They gave the poor of Purulia discriminatory governance. They gave Purulia an identity of being one of the most backward regions in the country: PM Narendra Modi ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2021

“Women here have to travel very far to get clean water. “Didi” must account for all of this, ”Prime Minister Modi said.

BJP will bring development to Bengal, Didi responsible for Maoists: PM Modi

During his rally, Prime Minister Modi said that the two-engine BJP government will ensure the development of Bengal and that Bengal will only strive to develop. The BJP government will provide employment opportunities for Dalits, Adivasis and other backward societies, Prime Minister Modi added.

During his speech, Prime Minister Modi alleged that Mamata Banerjee’s heartless government led to the creation of a sect of Maoists who plundered the land, wealth, etc., of the poor in the state.

However, BJP will improve Purulia’s road connectivity and promote development, he said. After May 2, the infrastructure will be developed, people involved in crafts will also receive their due, Prime Minister Modi said.

PM Modi attacks Mamata for appeasement policies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday overturned the campaign slogan of ruling Trinamool Congressman Khela Hobe to criticize the bad party rule and appeasement policy over the past decade. Prime Minister Modi said the people of Bengal will punish Mamata for years of mismanagement.

“Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole chakri hobe. Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole vikas hobe. Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole shiksha hobe. Didi bole kela hobe, BJP bole mohila der utthan hobe. Didi bole chela hobe, school bole hobe Khela shesh hobe, vikas aarambh hobe, ”Prime Minister Modi said.

#LOOK: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Purulia, says: “Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole chaakri hobe. Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole vikas hobe. Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole shiksha hobe… .Khela shesh hobe, vikas aarambh hobe. “# WestBengalElections2021 pic.twitter.com/9a4e7fBTr8 ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2021

Attacking Mamata Banerjee for his policy of appeasing minorities, Prime Minister Modi said people will not forget what Mamata Banerjee has been doing in recent years. During his rally, Prime Minister Modi also attacked Mamata Banerjee for his controversial statements in support of the Islamic terrorist responsible for the Batla House meetings in Delhi in 2008, who was recently sentenced to death.

Mamata expressed doubts about meetings with houses in Batla, did not believe in airstrikes

He also targeted Mamata Banerjee for expressing doubts about the terrorist attacks in Pulwama and subsequent airstrikes by the Indian Air Force on terrorist camps inside Pakistan.

That’s why we got worried when Didi was injured. I pray to God his leg injury will heal soon: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Purulia# WestBengalElections2021 ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2021

The Prime Minister also mentioned that the people of Bengal had already made a decision a long time ago. Prime Minister Modi said that Bengal had said: “Lok Sabha mein TMC half aur iss baar poori saaf” and seeing this determination, Didi (Mamata Banerjee) takes away his frustration towards him.

“But for us, she’s a girl like millions of girls in India. Respect for them is part of our culture, ”he added.

Bengal made its decision a long time ago. He said: “Lok Sabha mein TMC half aur iss baar poori saaf”. Seeing this determination, didi clears her frustration from me. But for us, she is a girl like millions of girls in India. Respecting them is part of our culture: PM pic.twitter.com/WVHHQpNOO6 ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2021

Launching a meteoric attack on the government led by Mamata Banerjee, Prime Minister Modi said TMC was “Transfer my commission, we believe in DBT, the” direct transfer of benefits “.

PM Modi meets with families and relatives of deceased BJP workers

Prime Minister Modi also met with families and relatives of BJP workers who were killed due to political violence in the state. Addressing the rally, Prime Minister Modi said the BJP government will act against all those responsible for killing innocent lives.

West Bengal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met in Purulia with families and relatives of BJP workers who were killed. pic.twitter.com/j4dukeSRzi ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2021

Politics in West Bengal have long been marred by violence, and since the BJP rose to prominence in the state, the ruling Trinamool Congress led by CM Mamata Banerjee has waged a bloody campaign against the party. Several BJP workers have reportedly been killed by leftists and TMC executives in recent months.

On March 7, during his first rally in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally at the Brigade Parade Ground ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections. The PM Modis rally was the highlight of the BJP Parivartan Yatra, and more than 10 lakh people are said to have attended the rally.

The Purulia rally is the second of some 20 prime ministerial gatherings planned in the state ahead of the assembly elections. The eight-phase Assembly ballot for the 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal will begin on March 27. Results will be announced on May 2.