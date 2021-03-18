China punishes Microsofts LinkedIn for lax censorship

LinkedIn is the only major American social network authorized to operate in China. To do this, the professional service owned by Microsoft censors the publications of its millions of Chinese users.

Now it’s in hot water so as not to censor enough.

China’s internet regulator this month berated LinkedIn executives for failing to monitor political content, according to three people briefed on the matter. While it is not known exactly which hardware caused the company problems, the regulator said it found objectionable messages circulating in the period around an annual meeting of Chinese lawmakers, said. those people, who requested anonymity because the matter is not public.

As punishment, the people said, officials are asking LinkedIn to perform a self-assessment and offer a report to the Cyberspace Administration of China, the country’s internet regulator. The service was also forced to suspend new user registrations in China for 30 days, one of the people added, although that period may change depending on the judgment of administrations.

China’s Cyberspace Administration did not immediately respond to a fax request for comment.

LinkedIn’s presence in China has long attracted interest in Silicon Valley as a potential route to the country’s siled internet, which is home to the world’s largest group of web users. The punishment highlights deep divisions between the United States and China over how the internet should work.