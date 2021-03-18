Politics
China punishes Microsofts LinkedIn for lax censorship
LinkedIn is the only major American social network authorized to operate in China. To do this, the professional service owned by Microsoft censors the publications of its millions of Chinese users.
Now it’s in hot water so as not to censor enough.
China’s internet regulator this month berated LinkedIn executives for failing to monitor political content, according to three people briefed on the matter. While it is not known exactly which hardware caused the company problems, the regulator said it found objectionable messages circulating in the period around an annual meeting of Chinese lawmakers, said. those people, who requested anonymity because the matter is not public.
As punishment, the people said, officials are asking LinkedIn to perform a self-assessment and offer a report to the Cyberspace Administration of China, the country’s internet regulator. The service was also forced to suspend new user registrations in China for 30 days, one of the people added, although that period may change depending on the judgment of administrations.
China’s Cyberspace Administration did not immediately respond to a fax request for comment.
LinkedIn’s presence in China has long attracted interest in Silicon Valley as a potential route to the country’s siled internet, which is home to the world’s largest group of web users. The punishment highlights deep divisions between the United States and China over how the internet should work.
For years, the Chinese government has blocked major US services like Facebook, Twitter, and Google due to its inability to control what is posted there. In Washington, critics say these barriers are symptomatic of China’s reluctance to follow global standards governing the internet and technology at large.
The Chinese service of LinkedIn, which has more than 50 million members, makes it vulnerable to tensions between the two powers. The confrontation with the regulator came just weeks before a meeting scheduled for Thursday between Chinese and US officials in Alaska, the first face-to-face meeting of the Biden administration.
Competition for technology has been a key sticking point between the two countries. The Biden administration has said it will look to allies to help China lobby on technology policies it deems unfair. Chinese authorities have pushed for new technological autonomy plans, which involve developing its own versions of everything from computer chips to airliners.
Concerns in Washington were recently exacerbated by a hack Microsoft tentatively linked to China targeting businesses and government agencies that used the company’s email services.
March 9, LinkedIn issued a statement saying it had temporarily stopped registering new users in China. Were a global platform with an obligation to comply with the laws that apply to us, including adhering to Chinese government regulations for our localized version of LinkedIn in China, the statement added.
Local Chinese businesses regularly face similar reprimands, indicating how difficult it can be to navigate an internet market characterized by ever-stricter speech controls. On the Chinese Internet, a censorship agreement does not guarantee the proper functioning of any business, foreign or local.
When it announced the opening of a Chinese site nearly seven years ago, LinkedIn drew the curiosity of an American internet industry perpetually banned by the country’s Great Firewall, dubbed the Chinese censorship system. To ensure its presence, LinkedIn sold a stake to well-connected Chinese venture capital partners and pledged to abide by local laws, including censorship guidelines.
The company has used a combination of software algorithms and human reviewers to flag posts that may offend Beijing. Users who violate the speaking guidelines have typically received emails advising them that their post is not visible to LinkedIn members in China.
Its early efforts drew the ire of users whose content was blocked even though they had posted from outside the country. Yet unlike its peers, LinkedIn stayed in China and offered a tantalizing market access case study.
This persistence did not always translate into success. LinkedIn has struggled to compete with WeChat, the ubiquitous Chinese chat and social media service, and remains a relatively small player.
The environment has also become more difficult. Since taking the reigns of the Communist Party at the end of 2012, Chinese leader Xi Jinping has carried out a series of repressions on the Internet. Mr. Xis’ policies also called for deeper economic self-sufficiency and avoiding Western culture, a blow to a service whose call has been to connect Chinese professionals to the world.
Xi chaired the rise of China’s Cyberspace Administration, the regulator that punished LinkedIn. It has become a de facto censorship ministry, leaning into memes and complaints across the nation’s internet and calling for takedowns when corporate censors miss something.
