Malaysia begins rollout of Chinese Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine – Xinhua English.news.cn

A medical worker injects a dose of COVID-19 vaccine made by Chinese biopharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech for a leader at Rembau hospital in Malaysia’s Negeri Sembilan state on March 18, 2021. Malaysia began on Thursday to vaccinate its population with the COVID-19 vaccine made by Chinese biopharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech as it continued its national vaccination campaign. Malaysian Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Khairy Jamaluddin became the first recipient of CoronaVac vaccine from Sinovac in Malaysia, which received the vaccine at Rembau Hospital in Negeri Sembilan State . (Photo by Chong Voon Chung / Xinhua)

REMBAU, Malaysia, March 18 (Xinhua) – Malaysia on Thursday began vaccinating its population with the COVID-19 vaccine made by Chinese biopharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech as it continued its nationwide vaccination campaign.

Malaysian Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Khairy Jamaluddin became the first recipient of CoronaVac vaccine from Sinovac in Malaysia, which received the vaccine at Rembau Hospital in Negeri Sembilan State .

Khairy, who is also the minister responsible for coordinating Malaysia’s national COVID-19 vaccination program, was joined by 10 other frontline workers to receive the Sinovac vaccine.

Khairy said at a press conference after his shot that he was feeling fine.

The minister pointed out that the Sinovac vaccine has been used in many countries and by heads of state, including Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“This shows that many other countries have recognized the safety, efficacy and stability of the vaccine to be used and administered to their populations,” he said.

He noted that the Sinovac vaccine meets the requirements of Malaysia’s National Drug Regulatory Agency (NPRA) and encouraged the public to participate in the government’s national immunization program.

He also said that the Sinovac vaccine has a handling temperature of between 2 and 8 degrees Celsius, which makes it easier to transport, store and deploy compared to other vaccines which are more demanding in their handling.

“So I want to say to Malaysians, if you get your appointment and go to your vaccination center and the vaccination center gives you the Sinovac vaccine, please take it. It is a safe and good vaccine. “, he said.

One of the frontline workers receiving the Sinovac vaccine, Mohd Ismeth Abdullah of the Rembau District Fire and Rescue Service said he was feeling fine after his shot and encouraged the public to sign up to the vaccination program.

“After taking the vaccine I feel good. Even during the vaccine there was no pain or anything and after being monitored by the doctor there are no side effects. asks the public to sign up for vaccination, ”he said.

Malaysia received a batch of finished Sinovac vaccine doses from China on Monday after Malaysian regulators gave the vaccine conditional approval. Another shipment is expected later this month.

Sinovac has also signed a partnership with leading Malaysian pharmaceutical company Pharmaniaga to deliver 14 million doses of its CoronaVac vaccine, which will go through a filling and finishing process in Malaysia. The first bulk shipment of Sinovac vaccines arrived in Malaysia on February 27.

The Sinovac vaccine is the second COVID-19 vaccine to be used in the vaccination campaign in Malaysia after the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech.

The Malaysian government plans to inoculate at least 80 percent of its more than 31 million people as part of the national immunization program launched in February, with 20 percent of the population expected to receive the Sinovac vaccine.

According to the plan, Malaysia’s vaccination program which will last until February 2022 will be carried out in three phases, with the first phase for frontline workers covering around half a million people, the second phase for high groups. risk and the third phase for adults aged 18 years. and above.

Malaysia’s health ministry reported 1,213 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the country’s total to 328,466.

Health ministry director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press release that six of the new cases had been imported and the remaining 1,207 were local transmissions.

Three more deaths from the coronavirus outbreak were reported on Thursday, bringing the death toll from COVID-19 in Malaysia to 1,223.

An additional 1,503 COVID-19 patients have been released from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries to 312,461 or 95.1% of all cases in the Southeast Asian country.

Of the remaining 14,782 active cases, 155 people are being held in intensive care units and 54 of them require respiratory assistance. Enditem