Donald Trump supporter settles bet after refusing, but still hopes election will be called off





Two men who bet on the outcome of the 2020 presidential election settled the $ 100 bet after Trump backers initially refused to pay.

But there is a catch.

A resident of St. Petersburg, SeanHynes, a supporter of DonaldTrumps, sent a message to his supportive friend of JoeBiden, JeffreyCosta, also from St. Petersburg, suggesting a friendly bet of $ 100 on the outcome of the presidential election. Costa accepted the bet.

But after Biden was declared the winner at the end of the week, Hynes refused to pay, arguing the election results would be challenged and overturned in court. Costa tried to reason Hynes, saying Trump was mathematically eliminated, according to a small claims complaint filed in Pinellas County on December 28.

According to the lawsuit, Hynes told Costa, I’ll gladly pay you after the law settles it.

Now Hynes pony the dough, plus $ 215 in court fees, but he’s still not giving up on the idea that the election result, which culminated in Bidens being sworn in on January 20, could still be overturned. .

The two agreed to a settlement in mediation on March 10. It states that if the results are canceled by September 10, Costa will return Hynes $ 207.50 by October 9.

At the time of filing, Trump and his allies had already lost dozens of court cases seeking to overturn election results in various swing states won by Biden. A recount in Georgia also confirmed Bidens’ victory there. The only people at that point still arguing that the election had been stolen and would be overturned before Bidens’ nomination on January 20 were Trump himself and his most ardent supporters.

The HynesFacebook thread, which as of mid-January was public, showed a series of posts vaguely questioning the results of the 2020 election. January 6, the day a crowd of Trump supporters entered the US Capitol , Hynes posted a debunked image of a shirtless man in animal fur at the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosis in the House bedroom, claiming he was Antifa. The man is JakeAngeli, better known as Q Shaman, a staunch supporter of QAnon and a known Trump supporter who has since been arrested for his role in the insurgency.

While even most Trump supporters have accepted Biden as president, some still argue that he legitimately won the election and that it was stolen from him through electoral fraud.

A small faction of QAnon conspiracy theorists believed Trump would be sworn in as the 19th president on March 4, but even that date has passed. It is not clear whether the September 10 deadline in the mediation agreement has significant relevance to the bogus claims Trump may still be pushing for in the White House.

