COVID-19: Boris Johnson says there are no changes to next roadmap steps other than lockdown despite UK facing reduced vaccine supply | Political news

Prime Minister said there would be “no change” to England’s lockdown easing roadmap, despite NHS warning of “significant reduction” in vaccine supply against the coronavirus next month.

Speaking at a press conference in Downing Street, Boris Johnson said that “the country’s progress on the road to freedom continues unchecked.”

“We stay on track to get the things we love back, to see our families and friends again, to get back to our local pubs, our gyms and sports facilities and of course our stores,” he added.

A need to retest over a million and a half COVID-19 vaccine doses – as well as delays in doses from India – will lead to a reduction in the supply of jabs next month.

Addressing this issue in the last number 10 briefing, Mr Johnson said: ‘We have always said in a vaccination program of this pace and magnitude that some supply interruptions are inevitable and it is true that in the short term , we are receiving fewer vaccines than we expected a week ago. “

He added: “We will receive a little less vaccine in April than in March, but it is still more than what we received in February.”

The prime minister said the Indian government had failed to prevent the shipment of doses to Britain, attributing the delay to “various technical reasons”.

Nonetheless, Mr Johnson said that “the supply we have will always allow us to meet the targets we have set ourselves” for vaccines.

The UK has set itself the goal of giving all members of the nine main priority groups – all over 50s and anyone with an underlying health problem – a punch by the half April.

Meanwhile, the plan is to vaccinate all UK adults by the end of July.

Mr Johnson revealed at the press conference that he would receive a shot from Oxford-AstraZeneca on Friday.

More than a dozen EU countries have suspended its use after reporting that some people have blood clots after being vaccinated.

But the Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), the UK medicines regulatory body, said any link between the Oxford-AstraZeneca The COVID-19 vaccine and blood clots have not been proven and the benefits of the vaccine outweigh any risks.

The World Health Organization said the benefits of the vaccine outweighed any risks, while the European Medicines Agency said on Thursday that the jab was “safe and efficient” to use.

“The Oxford jab is safe and the Pfizer jab is safe – the thing that is not sure is catching COVID, which is why it is so important that we get all of our jabs as soon as our turn comes.” said the Prime Minister.

A number of EU countries, including Italy, Latvia and Lithuania, have now announced that they will resume using the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

The MHRA said it has received five reports of a specific cerebral blood clot in people who received the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, although no causal link has been established with the vaccine.

The five were men aged 19 to 59 who had a clot associated with a low platelet count. One of them has since died.

The MHRA is investigating the reports, but stressed that the events were “extremely rare” and could have been caused by the coronavirus itself.

It is not known at this point if the people had any underlying health problems.

The MHRA said the number of cases translates to less than a one in a million chance of suffering from this type of clot among those who got the bite.

In contrast, the risk of dying from coronavirus between the ages of 40 and 49 was one in 1,000.

MHRA chief executive Dr June Raine told the Downing Street press conference that the regulator is constantly monitoring vaccine safety to help identify any new side effects.

She said the MHRA had undertaken a “rigorous scientific review of all available data regarding suspected blood clots.”

She said that this review, along with the assessment by independent scientists from the Commission on Human Medicines, has shown “that there is no difference that blood clots in the veins are occurring more than they might otherwise be. expect in the absence of vaccination for either vaccine “.

Dr Raine added: “The public can have confidence in the completeness of our review.”

Professor Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer of England, said in the same presentation: “This is a very important disease which is very common, with a very effective vaccine – two vaccines in the case of AZ and Pfizer.

“Real issues that we always have to think about with all drugs, but they are so inferior to the benefits of getting the vaccine.”

He said there were “anecdotal reports” of a small number of people not showing up for dates following the headlines surrounding the Oxford-AstraZeneca coup.

But Professor Whitty said there was no pronounced effect on absorption, saying: “The general public are, as always, sane and consistent about this. They understand this is a disease. dangerous. “

As the dispute between the EU and AstraZeneca rumbles, the bloc threatened on Wednesday to block vaccine exports to the UK and other countries with higher vaccine deployments.

Asked about it, Mr Johnson said the COVID vaccines were a “multinational effort” and the result of “international cooperation”.

“I would like to stress that we in the UK will continue to view it in this spirit,” said the Prime Minister.

“We have no ban on exporting products and we will continue to cooperate with our European friends.”