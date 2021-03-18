Connect with us

Politics

Turkey unexpectedly raised interest rates in a bid to boost credibility: analysts

Avatar

Published

4 hours ago

on

By


Turkey’s central bank on Thursday announced a much larger-than-expected interest rate hike in an attempt to further restore credibility on monetary policy.

The central bank has announced that it is raising its one-week auction rate, known as the policy rate, from 17% to 19%. While a rate hike was widely expected, most economists had forecast a 100 basis point hike to 18%. The Turkish lira strengthened, trading at 7.703 per dollar USDTRY,
-2.45%
against 7.51 Tuesday evening.

Analysts have described the move by the Central Bank of Turkey as a sign that policymakers led by Governor Naci Agbal have an opportunity to act in response to rising inflation. Agbal began offering rate hikes after his appointment last fall. Previously President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan had pressured policymakers to keep rates low, espousing a puzzling theory that high rates lead to high inflation.

Erdogan recently refrained from criticizing high interest rates and pledged to support efforts to achieve single-digit inflation, Maya Senussi, senior economist at Oxford Economics, said in a note.

Inflation continued to rise, reaching 15.6% in February. The lira’s recent weakness was one of the factors, which itself was fueled by fears that more orthodox policy decisions by the central bank might be on the verge of collapsing, said Jason Tuvey, senior economist of the lira. emerging markets at Capital Economics, in a note.

There’s still a lot of work to do, said Tuvey.

To bring inflation under control, the CBRT will need to break with the past and move slowly with monetary easing to keep real interest rates high for an extended period, he wrote. There are strong signals that it intends to do so, the statement reiterated the CBRT’s assertion that the policy direction will remain tight until permanent price stability and the 5 target. % are achieved.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s dire external financing situation makes it vulnerable to the impacts of global risk appetite, he said, and there is the risk that more restrictive monetary policy will dampen growth. economic, Erdogan can put pressure on the bank to relax its policy. That said, it appears the shift in policymaking is a political calculation and a response from within the ruling AK Party to concerns about economic management, Tuvey wrote.

Emre Peker, director for Europe at Eurasia Group, said the patience of the Erdogans could be running out.

Presidents ‘advisers and pro-government media have attacked Agbals’ policies, and their criticism may intensify after the latest hike, he wrote.

This will not decrease Agbals’ access to the president or trigger his early dismissal five months after starting his post. Yet that will precipitate Erdogan to increasingly pay attention to advisers who advocate a premature easing cycle, reducing Agbals’ room for maneuver, Peker said.

Tuvey said he expected the CBRT to keep the rate at 19% for the remainder of the year, before cutting it to 16.5% by the end of 2022, while the forecast from the consensus, which will likely rise after Thursday’s hike, is for rates to end next year at 13.5%.

If so, inflation should return to single digits on a sustained basis. By lowering inflation expectations and reducing risk premia, that would be a more favorable environment for the lira, he said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: