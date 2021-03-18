Turkey unexpectedly raised interest rates in a bid to boost credibility: analysts

Turkey’s central bank on Thursday announced a much larger-than-expected interest rate hike in an attempt to further restore credibility on monetary policy.

The central bank has announced that it is raising its one-week auction rate, known as the policy rate, from 17% to 19%. While a rate hike was widely expected, most economists had forecast a 100 basis point hike to 18%. The Turkish lira strengthened, trading at 7.703 per dollar USDTRY,

-2.45%

against 7.51 Tuesday evening.

Analysts have described the move by the Central Bank of Turkey as a sign that policymakers led by Governor Naci Agbal have an opportunity to act in response to rising inflation. Agbal began offering rate hikes after his appointment last fall. Previously President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan had pressured policymakers to keep rates low, espousing a puzzling theory that high rates lead to high inflation.

Erdogan recently refrained from criticizing high interest rates and pledged to support efforts to achieve single-digit inflation, Maya Senussi, senior economist at Oxford Economics, said in a note.

Inflation continued to rise, reaching 15.6% in February. The lira’s recent weakness was one of the factors, which itself was fueled by fears that more orthodox policy decisions by the central bank might be on the verge of collapsing, said Jason Tuvey, senior economist of the lira. emerging markets at Capital Economics, in a note.

There’s still a lot of work to do, said Tuvey.

To bring inflation under control, the CBRT will need to break with the past and move slowly with monetary easing to keep real interest rates high for an extended period, he wrote. There are strong signals that it intends to do so, the statement reiterated the CBRT’s assertion that the policy direction will remain tight until permanent price stability and the 5 target. % are achieved.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s dire external financing situation makes it vulnerable to the impacts of global risk appetite, he said, and there is the risk that more restrictive monetary policy will dampen growth. economic, Erdogan can put pressure on the bank to relax its policy. That said, it appears the shift in policymaking is a political calculation and a response from within the ruling AK Party to concerns about economic management, Tuvey wrote.

Emre Peker, director for Europe at Eurasia Group, said the patience of the Erdogans could be running out.

Presidents ‘advisers and pro-government media have attacked Agbals’ policies, and their criticism may intensify after the latest hike, he wrote.

This will not decrease Agbals’ access to the president or trigger his early dismissal five months after starting his post. Yet that will precipitate Erdogan to increasingly pay attention to advisers who advocate a premature easing cycle, reducing Agbals’ room for maneuver, Peker said.

Tuvey said he expected the CBRT to keep the rate at 19% for the remainder of the year, before cutting it to 16.5% by the end of 2022, while the forecast from the consensus, which will likely rise after Thursday’s hike, is for rates to end next year at 13.5%.

If so, inflation should return to single digits on a sustained basis. By lowering inflation expectations and reducing risk premia, that would be a more favorable environment for the lira, he said.