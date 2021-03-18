VIDEO: Imran approves distribution of 1,500 houses for the poor under Naya Pakistan housing program





In the first phase of this project, 1,008 apartments and 500 houses were built.

Tariq Butt, correspondent

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday inaugurated the distribution of 1,500 homes and apartments to the working class under the Naya Pakistan Housing Program (NPHP), calling it “the first in Pakistan’s history”.

“This is a major achievement,” said the Prime Minister at a ceremony for the allocation of 1,500 houses and apartments to the working class in the federal capital.

“It is very difficult for the working class, workers and workers to build or buy a house in the cities due to soaring land prices,” he said at the ceremony.

The project was started as a joint collaboration between the Workers’ Protection Fund, the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development.

The premier said the government launched the NPHP with a new mindset to help these segments of society become homeowners.

The ceremony began with a brief speech by the Assistant Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari, who said that in the first phase of this project completed by the Workers’ Protection Fund, 1,008 apartments and 500 houses were built.

A general view of the housing project in Islamabad. Twitter Photo

“I want to congratulate Zulfi Bukhari, the Workers Welfare Fund and their team for relaunching the 25 year old project and providing people with their own homes,” he added.

“Over the past 25 years, no one has thought about making this a priority and providing homes for those who cannot afford their own residence,” the prime minister said.

For the first time, workers and workers are given their own roofs on the basis of a mortgage, Communications and Post Minister Murad Saeed said.

Under this program, homes will be split between widows and the disabled, in addition to workers on property rights to those earning less than 0.5 million rupees.

Imran Khan at the award ceremony for 1,500 houses and apartments. Twitter Photo

The prime minister said the government has introduced legislation under which banks will grant loans at an interest rate of 5% for the construction of houses.

He said the banks had promised to set aside 380 billion rupees for this purpose. He said there was a boom in the construction industry because of the incentives given by the current government. He said this will not only lead to wealth creation, but also provide employment opportunities for young people.

Referring to the opposition, Imran said he started saying from day one that the government had failed. “The people gave the mandate to be in government for five years. We should be held accountable after five years for what we did.”

He told former reporters that two new cities were under development and the government would meet its goal of building 50 million homes.

Imran Khan attends the house distribution ceremony in Islamabad. Twitter Photo

The Prime Minister pointed out that people have started to get low cost housing under the government housing program Naya Pakistan and pledged that the government will meet the target of five million housing units by building two new ones. cities.

He said the Ravi Riverfront Project, the Naya Pakistan Housing Project and the Central Business District would lead to the construction of five million houses.

The Center also wants to build Bundal Island, but the Sindh government is opposed to the project, he added.

The prime minister said that a jehad (holy war) was being waged against land grabbers in the Punjab. Land worth 200 billion rupees has already been reclaimed from the land mafia in Punjab, he added.

