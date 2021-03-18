Modi promises Vikash to Purulia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lit the famous Trinamool Congressional poll slogan Khela Hobe (let’s play the game) on his head, and countered it with a vikash hobe call (let there be development).

Speaking at a rally in Purulia, one of the country’s most backward districts and a former Maoist home, Modi pledged a resolution to the problems of the local population, including the availability of piped drinking water, the establishment of Ekalavya schools, general connectivity with the next is Dedicated Freight Corridor and resolution of forced migration with the establishment of agribusiness industries that will employ local youth.

Improve water supply

Water supply is a major problem in the arid district of Purulia. In January, the district administration sent a proposal to the government of West Bengal for the establishment of drinking water projects. The decision was launched after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed his displeasure with the situation in that country.

Highlighting the issue, Modi said that the JICA-funded Purulia piped water supply project has also been going on for nearly eight years now and is far from complete.

Today, water is a major problem at Purulia. People cannot farm, animal husbandry is impossible, and people travel for miles to get drinking water. Neither the left nor the Trinamool took care of it. But that will all change. We promise to urgently take it back once we vote in power, the Prime Minister said.

Eleven days after launching the largest BJP election campaign in the state following a rally in Calcutta, the prime minister reiterated his pledge to make Purulia a place of ecotourism.

The prime minister accused Trinamool of aiding underground Maoist rebels who are now TMC beneficiaries.

From left to right

Purulia, located about 300 km from Calcutta, is surrounded by hills of Ayodhya and thick forests bordering the Jharkhand. The district is dominated by tribes and the Kurmi (Mahatos) community. Maoist violence was fairly common in the regions until around 2012.

In the 2016 Assembly polls, the Trinamool Congress convincingly won seven of the nine Assembly seats; Congress won two.

However, in 2018, an outbreak of flames on the communal lines sparked the surge of saffron in the once left strongholds, then Trinamool. Several leaders and workers of the Left Front went to the saffron camp.

In the 2018 panchayat polls, the BJP gained prominence in the region, winning 645 panchayat seats out of a total of 1,943 seats. As the Trinamool and BJP camps stood out, political violence began to emerge.

In 2019, the BJP marked its presence in the region by winning the Purulia Lok Sabha seat, a leader in almost all segments of the Assembly.

Do everything

Desperate to win, the Trinamool Congress relied heavily on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek; and state government development plans and cash allocations. The party suffered a setback after the candidacy of one of its leaders in the region was quashed by the Election Commission and upheld by the High Court in Calcutta.

The BJP, meanwhile, has been hammering and grappling with the region this polling season. Senior leaders like Smriti Irani and Yogi Adityanath carried out a vast campaign and the Saffron party also released their famous raths there.

On Monday, the prime minister countered the hugely popular khela-hobe slogan. Modi changed the meaning of the phrase khela hobe to a sarcastic one; whereby he alleged that Banerjee was already playing the game by fooling the people of Bengal and trusting her.

Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole chaakri hobe (we will give jobs); Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole vikas hobe (we will bring development); Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole shiksha hobe (We will focus on education). Khela Shesh Hobe, Vikas Aarambh Hobe. (It’s over for Trinamool), he said.