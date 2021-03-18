Jokowi opens tourism to Bali in June, Indonesian events industry ready to help recovery





DENPASAR, iNews.id – Indonesian Event Industry Council (IVENDO) DPD Bali welcome statement President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) who mentioned tourism Bali is expected to open in July 2021 provided the growth rate of Covid-19 is increasingly controlled. Economic actors are ready to contribute to the restoration of tourism in Bali. DPD IVENDO Bali President Grace Jeanie said that President Jokowi’s statement gave fresh air to all players in the tourism industry in Bali, including those who have organized activities or events to continue to improve and close ranks. In addition, currently, the government’s attention is so great to immediately restore tourism to the Island of the Gods by taking various tactical measures, among others, through the expansion of the vaccination program, tightening of the implementation health programs and significant industrial revival aid. “This great work is not only the responsibility of the government, but must be able to involve the participation of the community to make it happen. This is what encourages us to continue to echo the spirit of commitment, collaboration, acceleration, ”said Grace Jeanie in Bali. , Thursday (18/3). / 2021). Grace said, to speed up the process, her party has made several contributions. One of them, there must be the application of prokes which are not only showcases that touch all sectors and levels of society in Bali as well as a strong control system. To accelerate, it is not currently enough to socialize, but to massive and continuous training, especially in the tourism sector. For this, his party can also be involved. By way of illustration, to encourage the implementation of prokes in 2020, DPD IVENDO Bali initiated basic training at CHSE officer level for members and the media. Currently, the company has 40 people holding a CHSE Officer certificate. “We also have CHSE auditors and trainers at ASEAN level. In the same year, IVENDO helped the Riau Islands government to socialize and train 900 CHSE participants for almost a month,” he said. he declares. Second, preparations for the reopening of borders can be preceded by carrying out simulations such as inviting foreign media and representatives of foreign countries to Bali and carrying out intense publications and promotions to show Bali’s availability. Third, to move the UMKM sector, IVENDO also offers to use UMKM products as souvenir products for activities, both activities owned by the ministry, institutions and BUMN. Editor: Maria Christina Share Share







