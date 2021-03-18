China summons tech companies to discuss deep fake tech: report





China’s cyberspace agency held a meeting with 11 tech companies on Thursday to discuss internet security, including deep fakes and other sensitive technologies. According to the Associated Press, some of the big names in China’s tech industry, such as Alibaba, Tencent, TikTok and Xiaomi, attended the meeting. During the meeting, the Chinese Cyberspace Administration (CAC) reportedly asked companies to inform them of any new technology that could engage people. China recently stepped up its scrutiny of internet-based businesses in the country, raising concerns about increasing monopoly behavior. According to Bloomberg, Chinese President Xi Jinping has asked regulators to continue monitoring the online sphere and find ways to improve competition between businesses. Several companies have been fined for flouting monopoly rules after Xi Jinping’s order. However, an AP report suggests the latest meeting was held to conduct a security assessment of deepfake technology and voice software that authorities fear will lead to a mobilization of society if used. irresponsibly. Deep fake technology is used all over the world, where creators replace an existing person in an image or video with someone else. Technology uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to create original products. Alibaba’s crackdown in China Chinese authorities last year blocked Alibaba’s Ant Group from making one of the world’s largest IPOs after founder Jack Ma criticized Beijing’s economic policies. Ant Group’s $ 37 billion double listing in the Shanghai and Hong Kong markets is said to have been suspended after months of shoulder rubbing between Chinese regulators and senior Ant Group executives. The Wall Street Journal, in a report, claimed that the suspension order could have come directly from Chinese President Xi Jinping. However, Chinese officials said the listings were suspended due to changes in China’s financial regulations relating to online lending, the core business of Alipay’s parent company.







