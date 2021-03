Hamptons dump Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle ahead of peak season

Donald Trump Jr. has made another move to disengage from his freedom-ridden home state and move to sunnier climates in the south. Junior and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, reportedly sold their starting home in the Hamptons for almost double the purchase price, after owning it for just two years. They bought it for around $ 4.4 million and sold it for $ 8.14 million, according to the New York Post, making more than $ 3 million in pre-tax profit from the sale. This money will surely go to something good for the world, like building a great wall between them and the rest.

According to the Post, the deal was made off-market. The source did not disclose who decided to pay almost double what Junior and Guilfoyle paid just two years ago. And there’s no word on why the couple were able to get such a prize. Have they added capital improvements? Was there a bidding war? Did they throw away the supposedly cottagecore-esque furniture?

Describing the house, a guest at a $ 20,000 per head Trump fundraiser, which the couple hosted over the summer, said: There are lots of ruffles and pastel colors and other touches of frills . In Corcoran photos of the home, likely before the couple bought it, it’s just a 9,200 square foot waterfront mansion stripped of a lot of character and ready to sell.

They would also be looking to buy in Florida, along with the rest of the crew, like Jared, Ivanka, and Tiffany. Now every day can be a day at the beach.

