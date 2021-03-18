In meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Kuwait FM expresses strong resolve to expand bilateral cooperation





Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Ahmed Nasser Al-Sabah calls Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on March 18, 2021. PID official in Kuwait thanks Prime Minister Imran Khan for the country’s support during the pandemic. Both leaders agree the need to strengthen bilateral relations in several areas. is on a two-day visit to Pakistan.

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Ahmed Nasser Al-Sabah on Thursday expressed his country’s strong determination to further expand cooperation with Pakistan in various fields.

The Foreign Minister, who arrived in Pakistan today on a two-day visit, met Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

During his meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Kuwaiti Foreign Minister expressed his gratitude for the Pakistanis’ unwavering support and noted that the two countries always stood by each other in difficult times, a said the prime minister’s office.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations between Pakistan and Kuwait, the COVID-19 situation and regional issues.

Prime Minister Imran Khan reaffirmed Pakistan’s long-standing brotherly ties with Kuwait, deeply rooted in a shared faith and culture, while commending the efforts of both sides to build a stronger partnership.

The Prime Minister stressed the imperative to forge deeper economic, trade and investment cooperation.

“Welcoming the successful measures taken by Kuwait against the global pandemic, Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted the strategies adopted by Pakistan to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, balancing the imperatives of saving lives and securing means subsistence, ”the Prime Minister’s office said.

The Foreign Minister, for his part, thanked the Prime Minister for Pakistan’s valuable cooperation, especially during the trying times of the global pandemic.

According to the prime minister’s office, more than six hundred Pakistani doctors and paramedics have been employed by Kuwait to bolster its health sector during the pandemic.

The Kuwaiti diplomat identified education, economy, trade and investment, and people-to-people relations as priority areas for cooperation. He stressed the need to further strengthen the institutional frameworks for bilateral cooperation.

The Prime Minister said he looked forward to welcoming the Emir as well as the Prime Minister of Kuwait to Pakistan as soon as possible.

FM Qureshi meets his counterpart

Earlier today, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met his Kuwaiti counterpart Al-Sabah and highlighted the strengthening and diversification of bilateral cooperation with Kuwait in all fields.

The Foreign Ministry, in a statement, said the visit comes in the context of the bilateral meeting held with FM Qureshi on the sidelines of the 47th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Niger, in November 2020. “The two foreign ministers agreed to work closely together to further strengthen and expand bilateral cooperation in various fields,” the statement said.

The Foreign Ministers reviewed several aspects of cooperation in bilateral relations in the political, economic, defense, trade and investment, and labor export sectors and discussed discussed ways to strengthen people-to-people ties between the two countries.

The will to pursue close collaboration in multilateral fora, in particular the UN and the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC), was also reaffirmed.

During the meeting, FM Qureshi stressed that the Pakistanis are looking to geo-economy with a central focus on peace, development and connectivity.

“Expressing satisfaction at the recent bilateral political consultations (January 2021), he reiterated his determination to work together to achieve mutually agreed goals,” the statement said.

Ministers agreed to convene the next (5th) session of the Joint Ministerial Commission as soon as possible. “The need to facilitate travel between Pakistan and Kuwait to boost bilateral trade was also emphasized.”

FM Qureshi invited Kuwait to take advantage of the vast and profitable investment opportunities in Pakistan, informing his counterpart about the economic potential of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

