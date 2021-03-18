Pending the revision of the ITE law, Bagir Manan suggests a relaxation of its implementation





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Former Supreme Court (MA) President Bagir Manan proposed relaxation or easing in the implementation of Law (Law) number 19 of 2016 on Electronic Information and Transactions (UU ITE) pending the revision of the regulations. “Even if the ITE law is still in force, is it impossible for us to maintain the detente so that it is more in line with the expectations of the president (Joko Widodo), more in line with the expectations of the public”, declared Bagir Manan during of a Public Discussion on the Law on Information and Electronic Transactions in Yogyakarta, Thursday, March 18, 2021. According to Bagir, relaxation or relaxation must be done due to the fact that in ITE law enforcement, the legal aspect which is coercive (double recht) is more dominant than regulating. The substance of the ITE law which aims to regulate how information flows and electronic transactions should not be given much attention. Read: Deputy Minister of Law and Human Rights admits defamation article of ITE law disturbing “50 percent or at least 40 percent of the provisions of the ITE law actually govern common criminal law matters,” said the professor of constitutional law at the University of Padjadjaran. In the meantime, he continued, the ITE law still contains articles on rubber or can be interpreted unilaterally. One of them concerns insult and defamation which later led to a mutual denunciation action. With this implementation, the law, according to Bagir, has the potential to interfere with the foundations of the state, especially those related to human rights, freedom of expression and freedom of information. . He said the president’s speech Joko Widodo who expressed his intention to revise the ITE law if it is proven that it cannot convey a sense of justice should be appreciated as it gives a breath of fresh air for legal improvement in Indonesia. “In fact, we are very pleased with President Joko Widodo’s speech. A day or two after National Press Day, he gave a speech calling for the revision of the ITE law,” Bagir said.







