EDITORIAL: Something of a plan





Since when did anti-vaxxers become widespread?

The governor of Arkansas told one of the Sunday TV talk shows that vaccine skeptics were troubling. Others might go further, claiming vaccine skeptics are dangerous. Above all to themselves.

We remember those few Americans who opposed fluoride in water systems in the 1960s and 1970s because fluoride is a poison, and too much of it could kill you. (The people who wrote letters saying so much never explained that too much water can kill you too.) Some thought that fluoridation was a Soviet plot to put our children down. (But they never explained why the few rural districts that didn’t add fluoride to their water were so far behind in test results.) Once the Soviets disappeared, they invented more plots. We remember the man who introduced us to everything just a few years ago. We note that his teeth were ugly, discolored and crooked.

People who buy non-fluoridated water, fluoride-free toothpaste, and have no fear of bad teeth, only hurt themselves. But modern anti-vaxxers can harm an entire community, nation, or world. The latest theory is that covid-19 shots help the authorities track you. The best answer to that came from John Brummett on the opposite page a few days ago: your phone is already following you.

Frank Lockwood, of this Washington-beaten newspaper and others, reports a new CBS poll: One-third of Republicans across the country say they won’t get vaccinated. Not even 50 percent say they will have or received the shots. And surprisingly, the biggest opposition comes from the under 65s. In fact, according to the story: Young Republicans, especially those under the age of 45, were more likely to question vaccination efforts, the poll found. But we all know how polls work: ask the question a certain way if you want a certain answer.

The governor of Arkansas, who has fallen victim to this pandemic as other governors have suffered recessions and weather disasters, said he sees the numbers from the polls and realizes there is a problem : in Arkansas, it is a very pro-Trump state in terms of the last election. , and so we see this resistance. Is there really more resistance to getting the vaccine in Arkansas than in other bluer states? It appears Arkansas has used more than 71% of the vaccines the state has received, according to the CDC. It seems low, but it not only drags the blue states, but also some red states. Some states used at least 80% of their shots.

Which brings us to. . . . (Part I) Donald and Melania Trump received the covid-19 vaccine in January, at the White House, while they were still living there.

Donald Trump spent time at his CPAC conference in February urging supporters to get vaccinated, which he said didn’t hurt.

Donald Trump has said time and again that his administration deserves credit for overseeing Operation Warp Speed: never let them forget it was us, he told CPAC. We did it. Well, several very large pharmaceutical companies have done it. But the Trump administration deserves a lot of credit for placing its first bets on them. We doubt that another president would have taken the steps he did to get vaccinations done so quickly with such huge financial incentives to drug companies.

There is no political, logical or sensible reason that a state that voted primarily for Donald Trump in November 2020 should be anti-vaccine in 2021.

Which brings us to. . . . (Part II) The other day, Dr Anthony Fauci said something that made a lot of sense: Why isn’t Donald Trump launching a vaccination campaign? He could use his popularity and his vaccination example to convince some of those 33% of Republicans to change their minds: If he went out and said, go get the shot. This is really important to your health, the health of your family and the health of the country, it seems absolutely inevitable that the vast majority of people who are close to her will listen to her, Dr Fauci said. And he said it on Fox News, so the former president may have listened. It could also help stop the politicization of vaccinations.

On average, 2.5 million Americans get vaccinated every day now. But the pandemic will not end until the percentages of vaccinated exceed the majority to reach the super-majority. Donald Trump could do wonders by making an advertisement.

Or give another interview on Fox News.

Which brings us to. . . .

Will there be a Part III?

