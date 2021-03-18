Hundreds of Christian families face eviction from their homes in Pakistan





Children play outside their families’ shelters in the Afghan refugee camp in Islamabad, Pakistan, in 2020 (Photo: CNS / Charlotte Greenfield, Reuters)

By Ins San Martn

ROME (Crux) During the past week, the homes of 450 Catholic families were destroyed in Pakistan, and those of 1,000 Christians will be bulldozed by government officials in the coming days.

The country’s Supreme Court has ruled that the houses are on state-owned land and their presence makes the cities of Hyderabad and Karachi more prone to flooding as they block the path of rainwater to the sea.

The houses were first built 40 years ago and are legally connected to public electricity, gas and water networks.

This is a civic crisis alongside a human tragedy, and city officials are responding to the civic crisis, but not the human crisis, said Australian Father Robert McCulloch, Attorney General of the Missionary Society of Saint -Colomban based in Rome. He lived in Pakistan from 1978 to 2011.

He told Crux on March 16 that there was a problem of permanent encroachment in Pakistan, with people occupying government land. This, he argued, has been a reality for 30 or 40 years, when people in the Punjab region moved to cities after the mechanization of agriculture resulted in job losses.

When people started to arrive, Christians, mostly Catholics, began to settle in the outskirts of the city, they settled in temporary huts which eventually became permanent homes.

There is no doubt that the land they are on has been encroached upon, Father McCulloch said. But they have long been connected to water and gas networks, which has given a sense of stability to the people who live there. The fact that they were all paying taxes to city council officials in their area, either over or under the table, made them believe they had some sort of legal claim on the land.

He said the community saw government officials providing them with public services and no one told them they were illegally inhabiting the land.

This continued for decades, until the houses became a handicap: the land is very close to the canals which divert the flood waters to the sea.

Some 450 Christian families in a particular region that I know of have lost their homes in the past 6 days, the priest said. And when they complained to the police and officials who were there to oversee the destruction, they were told they were encroaching.

Father McCulloch noted that no one has so far told Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan that he too had built his mansion on encroached public land in Islamabad: encroachments are occurring all over the country, but those who suffer are those who have no money to pay. public officials.

The priest also said that in the coming week there will be another 1,000 Christian families who will lose their homes, as bulldozers and tractors continue to destroy homes.

If they had been told that they couldn’t settle down and instead go a little further into the city, where there was land available and cheap enough to buy, they would have, said the Father McCulloch.

Most of those who arrived at the time could not read or write, which made them more gullible and believed everything the civil authorities told them, the priest said.

From their perspective, they asked if they could set up their homes there and they were told yes the minute they were told to pay taxes, he said. The people who allowed them charged them taxes instead of telling them not to build their house there.

To compound an already dire situation, the thousands of people who found themselves homeless overnight are struggling to find rental accommodation in Karachi and Hyderabad as the sudden surge in demand drives up prices.

The situation is made worse by the fact that Christians in the predominantly Muslim country are often treated like second-class citizens, meaning the government is unlikely to do much to help those affected.

Through a hospital owned by the Diocese of Hyderabad, Father McCulloch said he hoped to buy plots of land the Church could donate to affected families, so they can at least face reconstruction with certainty. that they have title to the land.

