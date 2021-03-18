Op-ed: China’s climate commitments are ambitious but unlikely to materialize

Last year, I was a member of the 2020-2021 Education for Public Inquiry and International Citizenship program, focusing on China and its role in the international system. Through this course, I was able to explore my interest in international politics, energy policy and economic development.

President Xi Jinping ad in September 2020, that China will strengthen its 2030 climate target; The country aims to reach peak emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. These targets were encouraging for climate actors, as China had never made a formal commitment to net zero emissions before. However, the most recent five-year plan of the Chinese Community Party (CPC) which sets out the country’s roadmap for economic development is not quite ambitious for many climate activists. Researchers have found that in order to meet the standards of 2015 Paris Agreement, China is expected to peak in emissions by 2025 instead of the current CCP target for 2030, and then significantly reduce emissions thereafter. Much of China’s post-pandemic development has not been green. The CCP approved three times more coal-fired power plants in 2020 than the previous year, calling into question China’s commitment to lower emissions and carbon neutrality. China is a world leader in renewable energies, which has helped to reduce its emissions, but in recent years the growth of new clean energy capacity slowed down.

There are a few main factors and inhibitors behind China’s energy transition. The first is their desire for energy security. China’s rapid growth and development since the 1990s has resulted in a to skyrocket. The country is currently heavily dependent on oil and gas imports from the Middle East, which reach its borders through seas controlled by the US Navy. If the United States were to block access to these imports with a naval blockade, it would cripple China’s economy and military forces. Thus, renewable energies are a mechanism for China to increase energy supply and security within its own borders.

The second driving force behind these goals is an effort to deal with the health crisis in China, which threatens the legitimacy of the CCP. The number of coal-fired power plants in China, especially in the developed eastern countries, has created major air quality problems that have caused people to environmental mobilization. It turned a public health problem into a political problem. Over the past 20 years, Beijing has made strides and has been relatively successful in reducing pollution in urban areas to control political unrest.

Ultimately, while central counterparty energy policy may include favorable language towards renewables and the energy market reforms, their goal is to maintain stable markets for both renewable energy and the coal sector in China. Although China is an authoritarian state, it is a large and diverse country with many local and regional governments that count on a robust coal market for economic development. Considering much of the legitimacy of the Party rests on their ability to ensure economic development, the CPC will continue to prioritize economic stability over climate-related issues.

On climate issues, China has the ability to build a more positive reputation on the international stage, but the CCP does not appear to be moving in that direction. China is one of the biggest investors in Arctic, an area with abundant natural resources (fossil fuels). Critics of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), a massive infrastructure project in more than 60 countries, say China mainly exports its emissions abroad due to the lack of environment and the green design requirements of the project. Many Chinese analysts claim that coal is an inexpensive and efficient way to urgent energy needs in parts of Asia that still do not have access to electricity. In the long run, not only does coal have serious adverse effects on the environment and the health of a population, but the economic case for coal is also starting to grow. weaken. In my opinion, China’s unsustainable energy investments internationally still question the strength of their climate commitment within their borders. If China is to meet President X’s ambitious goals, it will need to make a serious commitment to reducing coal production and consumption within its borders.

Please join us in Buckling the Belt: Environment and Development and the Belt and Road Initiative in the EPIIC Symposium (March 1820, 2021) to discuss the drivers and inhibitors of China’s climate policy, as well as the environmental and political implications of the Belt and Road initiative.

Elena Chavez is a senior who studies international relations. Elena can be reached at [email protected]