Pak court petition calls for government instructions to allow Bhagat Singh memorial event





Perspectives March 18, 2021 8:29 PM IST’s petition to Pak court calls for government instructions to allow event in memory of Bhagat Singh outlookindia.com 1970-01-01T05: 30: 00 + 0530 By M Zulqernain

Lahore, March 18 (PTI) A petition was filed in a Pakistani court on Thursday asking the government of the Punjab to allow an event to mark the 90th anniversary of the deaths of freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on the 23rd. march in this city. and provide it with rock-solid security.

The chairman of the Bhagat Singh Memorial Foundations, Imtiaz Rashid Qureshi, filed the petition in the Lahore High Court after the provincial government refused to host an event on the occasion, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Singh was hanged along with his comrades – Rajguru and Sukhdev – by British rulers on March 23, 1931 at the age of 23 in Lahore, after being tried on charges of plotting against the colonial government and allegedly killed British police officer John P Saunders.

Qureshi said he moved the petition asking for permission to hold an event at Shadman Chowk to honor these freedom fighters. He also looked for rock-solid security for the event. He told the court that COVID-19 guidelines will be strictly observed during the event.

He appointed the government of the Punjab, the Chief Secretary of the Punjab and the Minister of the Interior, the Inspector General of Police and the Chief of Police of Lahore as respondents.

Qureshi said the government should not have refused to hold the event under the pretext of the coronavirus pandemic. “The government should instead encourage such events because they carry a message of peace across the border,” Qureshi told PTI.

He added that his foundation plans to install a Singh plaque in Shadman Chowk where he was hanged 90 years ago.

The foundation earlier in its resolution had demanded an apology from the British Queen for the judicial murder of the three freedom fighters and compensation to their families. He also demanded that the Imran Khan government appoint Shadman Chowk after Bhagat Singh.

The resolution further demanded that the designation of a main road in Lahore after the three revolutionaries and their act of chivalry also be part of the school curriculum. He also asked the British Queen to apologize to the families of the victims of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre (1919). He also demanded the installation of a statue of Bhagat Singh in Shadman Chowk. PTI MZ ZH AKJ ZH ZH

