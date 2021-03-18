Covid-19 vaccine approval wins, explained





Former President Donald Trump approved getting a Covid-19 vaccine in his most recent Fox News interview.

In classic Trump style, he tried to have it both ways in response to Maria Bartiromos’ question whether he would advise viewers to get one.

I would recommend it, and I would recommend it to a lot of people who don’t want to get it, and a lot of those people voted for me, frankly, he said in Tuesday’s phone interview. It is an excellent vaccine. It’s a safe vaccine and it’s something that works.

But Trump’s endorsement was not unequivocal. Immediately after recommending his supporters to get vaccinated, Trump apologized to those who refuse, saying that we have our freedoms and we have to live with it. And I agree with that too.

Trump encourages his supporters to get the coronavirus vaccine, but then says, “We have our freedoms, and we have to live off this. And I agree with that too.” pic.twitter.com/2GVXwMokCE

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 16, 2021

Trump’s comments marked only the second time he has publicly endorsed the coronavirus vaccine since the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine was approved for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration in December. The first came during his speech to CPAC on February 28, when he did so even more superficially amid President Joe Biden’s attack.

He [Biden] received his vaccine. He forgot. This shows you how painless this whole vaccine is. So everyone, go get your picture, Trump said. He forgot, so it wasn’t very traumatic obviously, but he had his shot, and it’s good that he had his shot.

There’s a big reason Trumps’ comments on coronavirus vaccines matter. An NPR / PBS NewsHour / Marist poll released last week found that 47% of Trump supporters say they don’t get the shot. Other polls have shown that up to 57% of Republican men are reluctant to get vaccinated, meaning that Trumps grassroots are more hesitant about getting vaccinated than any other group in America. In this context, Trump has received praise for his Fox News comments from people who generally criticize him, with the hope being that it may have persuaded some people to get the hang of it.

And as scientists estimate that between 70% and 85% of American adults need to be vaccinated for the country to gain collective immunity and beat the spread of the coronavirus, Trump is using his platform as the most popular Republican in the country to dissuade doubt that his supporters could have affected a positive change. It could help the country open schools and businesses earlier and save lives by ending the pandemic sooner.

Yet Trump still tries to have it both ways.

Trump wants credit for vaccines he can’t bring himself to unequivocally approve

The irony is that Trump refuses to speak forcefully on behalf of coronavirus vaccines while trying to take credit for their very existence.

Hope everyone remembers when they get the Covid-19 vaccine (often called the virus from China), that if I weren’t president you wouldn’t get this beautiful picture for 5 years, at better, and probably not at all. Trump claimed earlier this month in one of his tweet-like statements. Hope everyone remembers it!

Trump, however, has a long history of vaccine bashing. Before running for president in 2015, and then also on the election campaign, he made several attempts to link childhood vaccines to autism, even though science is clear there is no connection.

Then, as the coronavirus spread across the country last spring and summer, Trump repeatedly suggested that a vaccine would not be needed to end the pandemic, as the virus would likely go away from him- even.

TRUMP: It will go away.

JOURNALIST: But what evidence have you seen that the coronavirus will go away without a vaccine?

TRUMP: I just trust what the doctors say.

(No doctor to my knowledge said this would happen) pic.twitter.com/UC7qvDyypH

Aaron Rupar (atrupar) May 8, 2020

When the first coronavirus vaccine received emergency clearance from the FDA in December, Trump cited the fact that he had recently had Covid-19 as a reason why he would not get the vaccine himself immediately. It was only recently that we learned that Trump and his wife Melania were secretly vaccinated in January before leaving the White House.

The country’s leading infectious disease specialist, Dr Anthony Fauci, described Trump’s decision to get vaccinated without telling the public, in contrast to former Vice President Mike Pence Vice President Kamala Harris and President Biden, who have all received vaccines. live on camera like a lost opportunity.

It would have been a great opportunity to send a signal to people who would have clearly listened to it as they listen to it in so many other ways, Fauci said earlier this month on CNN. It was unfortunately a missed opportunity because he could have vaccinated many people who are reluctant to get vaccinated. I’m sorry he didn’t do that.

Trump was also the only former president not to take part in a recent announcement touting the personal and social benefits of getting the vaccine. But while George W. Bush-era Republicans may be generally inclined to accept the conclusions of medical science, the Trump-era GOP has drifted into the land of conspiracy.

It’s not just Trump. The GOP has a vaccine problem.

The reluctance to vaccinate is far from unique among leading Republicans. Although they have vaccines available to them, about 25% of members of the House of Representatives have not been vaccinated, for example, and the Washington Post reports that the resistance fighters appear to be mostly if not all Republicans.

Meanwhile, most-watched Conservative TV host Tucker Carlson has made vaccine skepticism a major theme of his recent Fox News shows. On Monday, Carlson suggested that it might not be necessary to get the vaccine; he politicized the matter, saying the administration would like you to take this vaccine. Joe Biden told you last week that if you don’t, you can’t celebrate July 4th.

Against this backdrop, it’s no surprise that some of Trump’s most staunch supporters don’t believe in his endorsement of vaccines, however lukewarm. As Ewan Palmer detailed for Newsweek, QAnon adherents with many followers on Telegram responded to his Fox News comments with conspiracy theories that the man on the phone with Bartiromo was not really Trump or was speaking. in code.

Vaccines = arrests. Learn the language, it could be a matter of life and death. Just say no to the jab, one wrote.

QAnon adherents are unlikely to be persuaded by Trump in telling them the truth that the coronavirus vaccines available in the United States are safe and effective and can only end the pandemic if the vast majority of American adults get one. , but probably some of his supporters who are currently skeptical about the vaccine could be.

So while it’s good that Trump did the bare minimum and approved the coronavirus vaccines, he could do a lot more.







