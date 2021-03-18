Connect with us

Boris Johnson insists overseas asylum plans are humane

oris Johnson has championed proposals to send asylum seekers abroad for treatment, insisting that the policy was a humanitarian policy meant to tackle human smugglers.

The British Overseas Territory of Gibraltar and the Isle of Man are believed to be places considered by officials, under Home Secretary Priti Patels planning to overhaul the immigration system.

But Gibraltars’ government said it had not received any proposals on the UK issue, and Chief Minister Fabian Picardo wrote Ms Patel to tell her that would not happen.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Isle of Man government said he had not been contacted by the UK government and the Crown Dependencies parliament would be unlikely to approve a treatment center .

Plans to treat asylum seekers abroad drew much criticism but, when asked about the proposals, the Prime Minister insisted that the aim was to save lives and avoid human misery.

Because people cross the Channel who are duped, who are swindled, by gangsters, into paying huge sums of money, risking their lives, he said at a press conference in Downing Street.

People have died trying to make this passage and it is deeply disgusting trafficking that we must stop, and that is why the Home Secretary has put forward the series of difficult proposals that you have seen.

The objective is humanitarian and human, which is to put an end to the mistreatment inflicted on these people by a group of traffickers and gangsters.

Earlier Thursday, Downing Street did not deny that the Home Office is considering proposals to use Gibraltar and other overseas territories to process asylum seekers.

In his letter to Ms Patel, Mr Picardo said there were constitutional and legal issues, as well as the geographic limits of the territory that prevented it from being used to process asylum seekers.

Gibraltar / PA Archive

The Chief Minister said that while we will never shirk our responsibility to help Britain, our geography does make some things difficult, however, and the treatment of UK asylum seekers in Gibraltar would be one of them.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

