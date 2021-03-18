How to renew the objective of the US-ROK alliance

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong pose for the media ahead of their meeting at the Foreign Office in Seoul, South Korea on March 17, 2021. Ministry of Foreign Affairs / Sipa USA

The alliance between the United States and the Republic of Korea (ROK) has been seriously undermined by Donald Trump’s transactional approach of measuring it only in terms of monetary contributions. According to former US presidents, the partnership had no intrinsic value and was instead something that could be downgraded at any time. Trump trivialized the alliance to the point of jeopardizing its very existence, showing his willingness to stop joint military exercises he called war games and threatened withdraw US forces from South Korea if Seoul does not pay them $ 5 billion.

In South Korea, the Moon Jae-in administration also contributed to the devaluation of the alliance with the United States. Instead of strengthening security ties with the United States in the face of increasing nuclear and missile threats from North Korea, the South Korean government has made inter-Korean relations a strategic priority and increased emphasis. on building a peace regime on the Korean Peninsula through cooperation with North Korea. The Moon administration has shown uncertainty over whether South Korea will join the US-led campaign to counter China, and a shameless posture towards Beijing by declaring its Three Nos position when China retaliated against South Korean companies after the deployment of the US THAAD missile defense system on the Korean peninsula. When Chinese President Xi Jinping, marking the 70th anniversary of China’s entry into the Korean War in October 2020, described With Chinese participation in the conflict as a glorious victory against US imperialism, the Moon government has avoided commenting on the matter even though the interpretation goes diametrically against the South Korean position. By prioritizing peace with North Korea, reluctant to join the US-led alliance network, and adopting a low-profile diplomatic profile towards China, the Moon administration has weakened its partnership with Washington.

It is time for the United States and South Korea to revitalize the intrinsic value of their alliance. They can do this in several ways.

First, the mission of alliances must go beyond combating the threat posed by nuclear weapons from North Korea. And it should not be used to expand inter-Korean cooperation, as some senior officials in the Moon administration have suggested they would like to do. Unification Minister Lee In-young, for example, expressed its aspiration for US-Korean relations to evolve into an alliance for peace that goes beyond the military alliance and the Cold War era alliance. This suggests that the alliance is not meant to defend South Korea from the North Korean attack, but rather to negotiate peace with North Korea. The US-Korean alliance, however, is not simply a bargaining chip to be traded at North Korea’s request in order to improve inter-Korean relations or serve as an incentive for North Korean denuclearization. We must not forget that the alliance has been in existence since the end of the Korean War, decades before Pyongyang seriously began to develop its nuclear program in an effort to deter North Korea’s traditional military threats. It should also be noted that the mutual defense treaty between the United States and South Korea also aims to defend the Pacific region, in accordance with Article III of the pact.

Second, the US-Korea alliance should be seen as more than a traditional security alliance against the North Korean military threat. In more than seven decades, the close relations between the two countries have extended well beyond the military and security fields and into the diplomatic, economic and socio-cultural fields. English is the most widely spoken foreign language in South Korea. In 2019, South Korea dispatched 84,071 students in the United States, which is the third county in absolute terms behind China and India alone, and the first per capita, among foreign countries that send students to the United States. In 2018, more than 24% of professors were teaching at four-year colleges in South Korea obtained their doctorate in the United States; out of 23,515 South Korean professors who obtained their doctorates abroad, almost 67% obtained their doctorates in the United States. Religious ties are also deep, because the most popular religion in South Korea, it is Christianity. South Korea’s foreign direct investment (FDI) in the United States more than tripled, from $ 19.7 billion in 2011 to $ 61.1 billion in 2019, making South Korea the second largest Asian source of FDI in the USA.

Third, the reach of the US-Korea alliance should also extend beyond the Korean Peninsula. The alliance contributes not only to the defense of South Korea against North Korea, but also to the peace and stability of Northeast Asia and the Asia-Pacific. In conjunction with United States Forces Japan (USFJ), United States Forces Korea (USFK) plays the critical role of defending the Western Pacific from intrusion and assertiveness from rival countries. Camp Humphreys, one of the largest US bases overseas, is strategically located off the Yellow Sea, which the Chinese military uses as a bottleneck. Apart from the military arena, South Korea is also a shining example among East Asian countries of multifaceted development. The alliance with the United States has enabled South Korea to move from a poor country to a rich nation, from an authoritarian regime to a democracy, and from a country receiving aid to a donor country. Along with Japan, South Korea represents a model case for the success of liberal democracy and free market economy. Although many observers have a distorted perception that South Korea is gradually leaning towards China, the South Korean public clearly favors the United States (73.2%) compared to China (15.7%). South Korea, whose interests are not served by the emergence of regional hegemony in East Asia and the Pacific, should be willing to join the league of democratic countries in the region, especially Japan, Australia, New Zealand and India. Seoul is a natural partner for the world Summit for Democracy that Biden is suing.

In pursuing these goals, South Korea and the United States should keep in mind a number of other key considerations if they hope to further improve the alliance.

First, although this is not possible in the short term, the United States and South Korea should devise new ways of working towards ultimately transforming North Korea into a democratic country with an open market economy. Building a new order in the Korean Peninsula based on non-autocratic, non-nuclear and non-closed systems would certainly contribute to the peace and stability of Northeast Asia and the world, while benefiting the North Korean people.

Second, the United States and South Korea should do more than just form a defensive alliance against an increasingly assertive China. Like the scholar Joseph Nye suggests, given the complex interdependence between China and the United States, as well as between China and other countries, simply decoupling or severing ties with Beijing may not be a wise choice. Competitive coexistence with China can be a more realistic option for the United States and South Korea. In order to secure a competitive advantage over China, the United States and the Republic of Korea should cooperate more in science and technology on issues such as semiconductors, 5G, quantum computing and artificial intelligence, as well as in higher education and the corporate sector.

Third, establishing ways to help stabilize the wider Indo-Pacific region could help reorganize the alliance. South Korea, like the United States, has many motivations for maintaining an open, rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific. About 90% of oil imported from the Middle East to South Korea passes through the Indo-Pacific oceans, and over 30 percent of South Korea’s exports and imports also flow through the region. Although South Korea, concerned about the military threat from North Korea, may have a limited role to play in terms of military security, it has a wide range of other interests in the region, including the promotion of free trade. exchange, human rights and the rule of law. . South Korea can also work with the Development Assistance Committee of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development to build the capacity of Southeast Asian countries through measures such as official development assistance. and investments in infrastructure.

The starting point of the US-Korea alliance going forward is to reinvigorate it so that the two countries can better advance their bilateral, regional and global interests. But the United States and South Korea must not stop there. They can also strengthen the alliance as an alliance that helps broaden and deepen ties between democratic nations around the world while engaging in competitive coexistence with China and other rival countries.

Cheol Hee Park is a professor at Seoul National University’s Graduate School of International Studies and a non-resident senior researcher at the Atlantic Council’s Asian Security Initiative.

