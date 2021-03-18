Indonesian space chief provides local support for spaceport offered to SpaceX

The Indonesian National Institute of Aeronautics and Space (LAPAN) has stressed that the benefits of building a spaceport on the island of Biak, Papua, would outweigh the risks that opponents of the plan have cited. Indonesian President Joko Widodo, also known as Jokovi, in December invited the CEO and chief engineer of Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX), Mr. Elon Musk, to use the planned spaceport for his company’s operations, following which environmental activists and local residents have expressed concern. on the project threatening local biodiversity and the way of life.

LAPAN secures letter of support for Papua spaceport from local leaders citing lack of communication as reason for initial opposition

LAPAN chief Mr. Thomas Djamaluddin shared more details about his agency’s plan and attempts to convince the local population of its merits with CNA. According to him, LAPAN has actively communicated with the local population to convey the benefits of building the country’s first spaceport in the region. Indonesia hopes to conduct its first multi-stage test flights from Biak spaceport in 2024 and the country is still unsure whether to build a small or large-scale spaceport in the region.

According to the official, the “customary chiefs” of the Biak region have submitted a letter of support for the project to LAPAN, and the leaders hope that the construction will contribute to the growth of the local economy.

Biak is a 2,400 square kilometer island that is home to several endangered wildlife and its forest also provides food for native Papuans who depend on their livelihoods.

After Indonesia announced that President Widodo had offered SpaceX the use of its facilities, local tribes raised concerns that the spaceport would threaten their way of life. Talk to The Guardian, the chief of the Manfun Sroyer tribe explained that,

This spaceport will cost us our traditional hunting grounds, damaging the nature on which our way of life depends. But, if we protest, well be arrested immediately

Indonesia’s main interest in trying to court SpaceX for its spaceport is to generate investment for the construction of the facility. The decision to stick to launching small satellites of less than 100 kilograms in weight only or to build a multi-client launch port depends on the investment the Indonesian government can secure for its project.

If SpaceX agrees to use the facility, then it will have to pay some of these development costs up front. In addition to the Hawthorne, California-based launch services provider, Indonesia has also offered the port to Russia, China, India, Korea and Japan.

SpaceX is known to pay attention to local animal species surrounding its facilities in Boca Chica, Texas. The company’s employees are trained to deal with “ cold-stunned ” turtles who are unable to lift their heads out of the water to breathe. It also shares its drone and other equipment with environmental groups to monitor turtle activity on the beach before and after testing its next-generation Starship interplanetary launch system. SpaceX is also to use special nighttime lights to make sure the newly hatched baby turtles don’t mistake the lights for the moon.

During the recent statewide power cuts in Texas, SpaceX also helped environmental organizations save the turtles and provided a generator to heat the shelter for rescued animals.

The launch site proposed by LAPAN sits directly below the equator – a location that allows spacecraft to save fuel by being synchronized with the Earth’s rotation along its axis. Indonesia is also hoping to build a satellite manufacturing plant in the region, another move that has raised local concerns due to the use of some satellites using nuclear batteries.