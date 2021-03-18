Politics
Five-year agreement between the EU and Turkey: looking for a course towards Ankara
Brussels (dpa) – Five years after the conclusion of the refugee agreement between the EU and Turkey, the European Union is fighting for its course with Ankara.
On the anniversary of the deal, aid agencies applauded criticism of the deal, which aims to curb migration to Greece via Turkey. However, the federal government sees the Compact for Refugees as a success. Next Friday, Ursula von der Leyen, head of the European Commission, Charles Michel and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan want to take stock of the complex relationship by video.
Next week, the subject lands on the table of Chancellor Angela Merkel and the other heads of state or government at the EU summit. Turkey is an important partner of the EU, in particular in the field of migration policy. However, Erdogan has taken a confrontational course several times over the past year, causing the bloc of states.
Impressed by the main refugee movements, the two sides reached an agreement on the EU-Turkey declaration five years ago on March 18, 2016. The declaration stipulates that Turkey will take measures against unauthorized migration to the country. ‘EU and that Greece can return migrants who have arrived illegally in the country. Aegean Islands. In return, the EU welcomes a Syrian refugee from Turkey for each Syrian return and financially supports the country in taking care of the refugees. Among other things, Turkey was promised a deeper customs union and a visa-free regime. At the same time, camps have been set up in the Aegean islands, where migrants still live in sometimes undignified conditions.
In fact, the number of migrants arriving in the Greek islands has dropped considerably. Where about 857,000 people came in 2015, it was nearly 60,000 in 2019, according to UNHCR. However, as of March 2021, Greece had returned only around 2,740 migrants to Turkey, which is home to around 3.6 million Syrian refugees. EU countries admitted 28,621 people. This is significantly less than promised in the agreement. In the Corona crisis, the two parties then sometimes withdrew from the agreement. Turkey has suspended the readmission of migrants; the EU has stopped relocation. The EU has reintroduced Syrians since August.
But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is also using the situation to put pressure on the EU. For example, last spring it temporarily opened the border with Greece to migrants. The mood was also tense in other policy areas: Erdogan has repeatedly fueled the gas dispute with Cyprus and Greece and insulted French President Emmanuel Macron. The human rights situation in Turkey, and recently the crackdown on the pro-Kurdish opposition party HDP, is a source of concern for many EU countries.
Erdogan, on the other hand, repeatedly calls for additional aid to deal with refugees in his country. The December EU summit said it was ready to make further payments. EU Foreign Affairs Representative Josep Borrell recently said there should be such a new deal. What this might look like is not at all clear. In this context, Erdogan could demand that the EU provide Turkey with a customs union and visa-free regime.
Eight aid organizations called on Thursday in an open letter for a fundamental change in EU refugee policy. The consequences of the pact are disastrous living conditions in reception centers, illegal refusals at the EU’s external borders and slow asylum procedures, criticized the organization Oxfam. “The EU is responsible for this dramatic humanitarian crisis,” said Raphael Shilhav of Oxfam.
Political scientist Maximilian Pichl sees the overcrowded camps on the Greek islands as the result of a migration policy that has shifted responsibility for 30 years. “The story that the conditions in Moria are a ‘humanitarian catastrophe’ hides the fact that the ‘Moria complex’ is the result of political decisions and calculations,” a summary of his analysis said on behalf of Medico International. The outsourcing policy dates back to the origins of the EU asylum system at the turn of the millennium, writes the lawyer and political scientist at Goethe University in Frankfurt.
The German federal government, for its part, considers this agreement a success. The two sides joined the deal and implemented it together, deputy government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer recently said. The “deadly business model” of the Aegean smugglers has been successfully fought. The number of people entering Greece illegally has dropped significantly, as has the number of deaths in the Aegean Sea.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]