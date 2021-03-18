Five-year agreement between the EU and Turkey: looking for a course towards Ankara

Brussels (dpa) – Five years after the conclusion of the refugee agreement between the EU and Turkey, the European Union is fighting for its course with Ankara.

On the anniversary of the deal, aid agencies applauded criticism of the deal, which aims to curb migration to Greece via Turkey. However, the federal government sees the Compact for Refugees as a success. Next Friday, Ursula von der Leyen, head of the European Commission, Charles Michel and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan want to take stock of the complex relationship by video.

Next week, the subject lands on the table of Chancellor Angela Merkel and the other heads of state or government at the EU summit. Turkey is an important partner of the EU, in particular in the field of migration policy. However, Erdogan has taken a confrontational course several times over the past year, causing the bloc of states.

Impressed by the main refugee movements, the two sides reached an agreement on the EU-Turkey declaration five years ago on March 18, 2016. The declaration stipulates that Turkey will take measures against unauthorized migration to the country. ‘EU and that Greece can return migrants who have arrived illegally in the country. Aegean Islands. In return, the EU welcomes a Syrian refugee from Turkey for each Syrian return and financially supports the country in taking care of the refugees. Among other things, Turkey was promised a deeper customs union and a visa-free regime. At the same time, camps have been set up in the Aegean islands, where migrants still live in sometimes undignified conditions.

In fact, the number of migrants arriving in the Greek islands has dropped considerably. Where about 857,000 people came in 2015, it was nearly 60,000 in 2019, according to UNHCR. However, as of March 2021, Greece had returned only around 2,740 migrants to Turkey, which is home to around 3.6 million Syrian refugees. EU countries admitted 28,621 people. This is significantly less than promised in the agreement. In the Corona crisis, the two parties then sometimes withdrew from the agreement. Turkey has suspended the readmission of migrants; the EU has stopped relocation. The EU has reintroduced Syrians since August.

But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is also using the situation to put pressure on the EU. For example, last spring it temporarily opened the border with Greece to migrants. The mood was also tense in other policy areas: Erdogan has repeatedly fueled the gas dispute with Cyprus and Greece and insulted French President Emmanuel Macron. The human rights situation in Turkey, and recently the crackdown on the pro-Kurdish opposition party HDP, is a source of concern for many EU countries.

Erdogan, on the other hand, repeatedly calls for additional aid to deal with refugees in his country. The December EU summit said it was ready to make further payments. EU Foreign Affairs Representative Josep Borrell recently said there should be such a new deal. What this might look like is not at all clear. In this context, Erdogan could demand that the EU provide Turkey with a customs union and visa-free regime.

Eight aid organizations called on Thursday in an open letter for a fundamental change in EU refugee policy. The consequences of the pact are disastrous living conditions in reception centers, illegal refusals at the EU’s external borders and slow asylum procedures, criticized the organization Oxfam. “The EU is responsible for this dramatic humanitarian crisis,” said Raphael Shilhav of Oxfam.

Political scientist Maximilian Pichl sees the overcrowded camps on the Greek islands as the result of a migration policy that has shifted responsibility for 30 years. “The story that the conditions in Moria are a ‘humanitarian catastrophe’ hides the fact that the ‘Moria complex’ is the result of political decisions and calculations,” a summary of his analysis said on behalf of Medico International. The outsourcing policy dates back to the origins of the EU asylum system at the turn of the millennium, writes the lawyer and political scientist at Goethe University in Frankfurt.

The German federal government, for its part, considers this agreement a success. The two sides joined the deal and implemented it together, deputy government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer recently said. The “deadly business model” of the Aegean smugglers has been successfully fought. The number of people entering Greece illegally has dropped significantly, as has the number of deaths in the Aegean Sea.