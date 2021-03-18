Narendra Modi has built a cult of personality as Indian Prime Minister

The glorification of Modi was born in the service of a cause greater than man. Its aim, at first, was to ennoble Hindu nationalism by painstakingly presenting its most successful defender. Devoid of respectable historical icons that espoused their beliefs, Hindu nationalists had been stigmatized for decades as ideological renegades in a country that identified itself as a secular republic. Men revered by Hindu supremacists had rejected the inclusive struggle for India’s freedom from British rule launched by Mohandas Gandhi, praised Hitler, peddled racial myths borrowed from the Nazis, rationalized the Holocaust as good lesson for India, and vilified Christians and Muslims even as they collaborated with the Muslim supremacists who founded Pakistan.

The secular pantheon had Gandhi; Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister elected by the people; and Rabindranath Tagore, the great poet who bequeathed his national anthem to India. The Hindu Nationalist Hall of Infamy featured Nathuram Godse, the chauvinist who murdered Gandhi; VD Savarkar, the sectarian prophet who mentored Godse; and MS Golwalkar, the demagogue who regarded the Third Reich as the highest expression of racial pride. This background explains why Modi minimized his ideology and campaign as an inclusive technocrat and modernizer in 2014.

Once in power, Modi set out to canonize himself as the father of what his admirers call New India. The first victim was the party that had helped him out of the margins of society, his mother washed the dishes and his father sold tea at the height of political power. Unlike the secular Congress Party, which ruled India for most of its postcolonial life and was largely ruled by one family, the Modis Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was a democratic organization. There was nepotism, but in theory anyone who subscribed to the Hindu ideology of the BJP could aspire to lead it. These democratic traditions quickly collapsed under the burden of the Modis cult. Anyone who faulty the prime minister was ruthless ostracized.

Two years after Modi took office, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the chief minister of the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, told a crowd that the prime minister was God’s divine gift to India. A parliamentarian who became vice-president then proceeded to formalize Modis divine status in the BJP with a resolution congratulating him as a gift from the gods to India and the messiah of the poor. Kiren Rijiju, a young minister from East India, went further and greeted the Modi era as the glorious consummation of a 450 year old prophecy. French prophet Nostradamus wrote that from 2014 to 2026 a man will rule India, which people will initially hate, but after that people will love him so much that he will commit to changing the situation and the direction of the country, Rijiju wrote on Facebook. This was predicted in 1555. A middle aged superpower administrator will bring the golden age not only to India but to the whole world. Under his leadership, India will not only become the Global Master, but many countries will also come to India shelter.

There is nothing new about personality cults in India. At least 450 properties and government projects worth hundreds of millions of dollars still bear the names of the Nehru-Gandhi clan (unrelated to Mohandas Gandhi), which took over the Congress party in the 1970s and reduced it to a family business sordid. Modi, who once promoted himself as the self-made antithesis of the Nehru-Gandhis, responded and looks set to surpass their excesses in less than a decade. In 2017, he excised images of Mohandas Gandhi from calendars published by the government commission that oversees the production of hand-spun fabric and had replaced them with photographs of himself. It may seem minor, but it was loaded with symbolism: Posing next to Gandhis spinning wheel, the proud emblem of Indian autonomy during the freedom movement. Modi had throw oneself like nothing less than the new father of the nation. Months later, a network of 160,000 government-run schools in the largest state of Uttar Pradesh forced students going to school on a Sunday to celebrate Modi’s birthday, the perfect icon for kids.

The emerging Modis sect had a blow of glamor the following year with a hagiopic from the childhood of prime ministers, Chalo Jeete Hain, or Come Lets Live, the first of several film productions. The film gave Modis’ early years a holy glow: the future prime minister was shown as an enlightened child, a modern avatar of Siddhartha, consumed by selfless concern for others. In the days leading up to the premiere, fellow Prime Ministers stumbled upon themselves to praise and be seen praising the film. Suresh Prabhu, a cabinet minister, attested on Twitter to be blown away by the childhood of our beloved leader. … Motivating, inspiring! Triumph of the struggle! Devendra Fadnavis, then Chief Minister of Maharashtra, India’s richest state, said watch the movie had helped him to understand how this amazing, humble and visionary personality had taken shape!

An army of volunteers and keyboard warriors on the payroll of ruling parties, doomed to spread lies about prime ministers’ accomplishments, brutalized those who disagreed, while digital evangelists flooded WhatsApp the more efficient. propaganda medium at Modis New India with countless memes composed of doctored images depicting the Prime Minister as the heaviest of international statesmen. One showed Barack Obama and his associates watching a speech by Modi, riveted, on a White House television. Congratulations to all of us, said another under a photo of Modi at his desk: Our Prime Minister Narendra D. Modi is now declared the best Prime Minister in the world by UNESCO.

This burgeoning cult imposed a heavy cost on the Indians. Deliberation, which moderates ruinous impulses by submitting them to impartial examination, is the great strength of democracies. But rewarded with praise for functioning as a bully, Modi came to see the discussion as below him and got used to bypassing parliament, keeping his already weakened cabinet in the dark and throwing India into the dark. turmoil with decisions made with almost no consultation. The political, social and economic disasters of the last half-decade are inseparable from the personality cult forged for Modi: he abruptly abolished high-value banknotes in 2016; the decree, canceling 86% of the currency in circulation in a country where 90% of all financial transactions are made in cash, was sold as a cure for the black currency disease (wealth amassed by illegal means) despite the central banks confidential assessment that this move would be counterproductive because illicit fortunes in India were mostly held in the form of gold or real estate, not cash. Hashed in secrecy and hidden from the cabinet, the Modis decision was announced four hours before its implementation. Dozens of Indians have committed suicide, at least 1.5 million have lost their jobs and the country’s economy still bears the scars of Modis unilateralism.

Three years later, Modi deployed the same secret model to revoke Kashmir’s constitutional autonomy. And last year, he hastily enacted sweeping farm reforms without first surveying the farmers who are staging now one of the biggest mass protests in recent history.

The coronavirus pandemic has completed the consolidation of the cult of Modis. A few days after the announcement of the largest foreclosure in the world with four hours notice rushing an exodus terrified millions from cities to countryside, the prime minister invited tax-deductible donations for an opaque fund, called PM CARES, created to help the poorest of the poor. Almost $ 1 billion sunk in it in the first week alone. The staffs of the ministries were encouraged to donate part of their salary. Private companies poured millions into it while withhold paychecks of their low-paid workers. A company laid off nearly 1,000 employees days after diverting more than half a million dollars of its cash reserves to PM CARES. Where did all this money go? It is impossible to answer this question: PM CARES, structured as a private trust, cannot be reviewed by the auditor.