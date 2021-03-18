Republicans torn over whether to pass Donald Trump fraud allegations: poll





Most Republicans still believe President Joe Biden’s election victory was the result of fraud – as Donald Trump has baselessly claimed – but they are divided on whether they should drop that argument, according to a new poll.

Last November, the former president blamed his defeat on widespread fraud and voting irregularities. He has continued to make these statements since leaving the White House – but there is no evidence of problems of a magnitude that would have altered the election outcome.

In a Monmouth University poll, 802 American adults were asked: “Do you think Joe Biden won the fair ballot of 2020, or do you think he only won it through fraud? election? “

Overall, 62% of those polled said the result was fair, and 32% said Biden’s victory was due to voter fraud.

However, among Republicans surveyed, 65% attributed the victory to voter fraud.

The poll then asked respondents who believed there had been fraud: “Now that Biden is in office, do you think it’s time to move on or will you never accept Biden as president? ? “

Republicans were divided on this issue, with 31% saying it was time to accept the outcome and 29% saying they never would.

Of Democrats asked if Biden won fair and square, 97% said they believed he did.

The survey took place from February 25 to March 1. Its margin of error for the results of the whole sample is 3.5%. The margin is 6.8 percentage points for Republicans and 6 percentage points for Democrats.

The president has expressed his desire to unify the country, although several polls released this month indicate that he is facing an uphill battle. He has repeatedly urged Americans to come together.

After being named the winner in the November election, he called on his people and Trump’s to “give themselves a chance.” He made similar comments in his inaugural address on January 20.

Trump, meanwhile, continued to make baseless statements about the election. During his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference on February 28, he hinted at a potential run for 2024, saying, “Actually you know they just lost the White House, I might even decide. to beat them for the third time. “

He made similar statements during his first post-presidential talks with broadcasters last month.

“We won the election, as far as I’m concerned,” he told Newsmax.

Newsweek has reached out to the White House and the former president’s office to comment on the Monmouth University poll.

Donald Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference February 28 in Orlando. Since leaving the White House, he has repeated his baseless claims about the election. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

