Boris Johnson Highlights Covid Vaccine Safety As Tensions With NHS Boost | Coronavirus

Boris Johnson has sought to reassure the public about the vaccination schedule as NHS leaders privately accuse ministers of pressuring staff to meet unrealistic expectations amid political boasting.

Speaking at a press conference in Downing Street, the Prime Minister has repeatedly stressed the safety of the Oxford / AstraZeneca jab, which was reaffirmed on Thursday by EU and UK regulators after de many EU countries have suspended its use.

NHS England on Wednesday announced a sharp drop in vaccine supplies for April, with ministers citing delays in millions of doses from India and the need to retest 1.7 million doses. But Johnson insisted that the roadmap dates for reopening the company should not be pushed back, saying: Our progress on the road to freedom remains unchecked.

Meanwhile, senior health officials told the Guardian that staff distributing vaccines were demoralized and desperate, with ministers constantly shifting targets by advising that vaccination targets would be advanced, while minimizing the risk of disruption. supply.

There was also enormous frustration among family doctors who ran vaccination sites run by general practitioners and heads of hospitals running mass vaccination centers that ministers were wrongly trying to claim credit for the success of the program. . More than 25 million Britons have received a blow since December 8.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock conceded Thursday in the House of Commons that there would be a drop in supply next month, saying 5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine would arrive later than expected from India and that a separate batch of 1.7 million doses had to be retested.

However, the Serum Institute of India, which makes the AstraZeneca vaccine, denied any delay and said there had been no agreed deadline to deliver a second 5 million dose, according to a source authorized to speak. on behalf of the facility.

The UK government declined to give details of the origin of the 1.7 million retested doses or why they needed to be re-verified.

Hancock said the shortfall was not alarming, saying: Events like this are to be expected in a manufacturing business of this complexity. Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, said there was no significant evidence people were refusing the shot in Britain.

But staff centrally involved in organizing the vaccination campaign are upset by media reports promising that people of a given age will receive their first dose ahead of previous expectations and that ministers have not been open with them or with the public about the risk of interruptions. vaccine supply, like the one that emerged this week.

Previously hidden tensions between the NHS and the government over the speed of deployment that deserve to be acknowledged have arisen in the wake of the dose shortage. The month-long slowdown dashed the government’s hopes of taking the next step of immunizing everyone over 50 well ahead of the mid-April deadline set publicly by ministers.

On Thursday in the Commons, Jonathan Ashworth, the shadow health secretary, gave examples of the types of reports and media statements that had angered NHS vaccination staff.

Government sources told the Daily Telegraph on Saturday of an exceptional increase whereby all people over 40 would be offered their first vaccine before Easter. Last week, the business secretary hinted that all adults could be vaccinated by June, saying there was no reason we couldn’t be optimistic, he said.

A senior NHS official said: There is frustration that politicians are very focused on politically bragging about the successful deployment of the vaccine and who are going to get tricked when, regardless of the operational complexity of what that means .

The risk is that these political bragging messages create undue expectations about who can take their hit when, which risks overwhelming NHS staff who are already going as fast as possible. Staff are upset that the government seems obsessed with how things are going to develop politically and in the media, but have no idea of ​​the impact of these statements on public health.

Another senior NHS official said: Frontline staff want ministers to stop promising too much and be more measured and realistic, and simply stick to the original plan that groups would be vaccinated when all adults d ‘by the end of July, which would always be the case. a realization.

The immunization staff are demoralized and desperate by all of this. They feel ready to fail. They blame people like Matt Hancock for claiming credit for the deployment when the NHS is responsible for its success. The main obstacle to accelerating deployment is the supply of vaccines, which is totally beyond the control of GPs and the NHS.

We also hear being upset in some quarters that successful deployment is often reported as the government’s immunization program, while shortcomings in other programs, such as testing and tracing, are easily and not always fairly. allocated to the NHS. GPs have done a phenomenal job showing the NHS at its best, and that needs to be recognized.

Labor last week criticized the government for using taxpayer money to fund a half-hour documentary on the vaccination program. A trailer carried the strap: extraordinary. Unexpected. Fantastic. A beacon of hope.

Dr Richard Vautrey, chairman of the British medical associations’ GP committee, stressed that GPs had played a key role so far and would have vaccinated even more people if it hadn’t already been for several slowdowns in vaccine availability.

He said: The government has not given any vaccines, it has tasked the NHS services to do so The main constraint on the program has been the amount of vaccine the government has obtained and the restrictions the government has placed on the program , a lot of that has to do with funding.

It is a government program in what its taxpayer funded, but we must not forget the fact that it was the ingenuity, energy and commitment of NHS staff across the country that delivered it .