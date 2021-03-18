Trump Casino Miami? Florida gambling bill raises possibility





TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) The struggling Donald Trumps Doral Golf Club near Miami could be upset if an elaborate Florida bill behind closed doors allows more gambling in the state and ownership is allowed to operate a casino.

The bill, pushed by the owner of an iconic Miami Beach hotel, faces strong opposition and it is not clear the ex-president has done anything to pressure him. Still, he has long wanted to put a casino in Doral and a green light couldn’t come fast enough as his business recovers from pandemic shutdowns and backlash over the U.S. Capitol Riot.

No proposal has been made public, but it would allow the owner of a gaming license attached to a jai-alai building or racetrack to transfer it to another property. Trump owns none, but could purchase one and move the license to his Trump National Doral property. The Trump Organization has done nothing to quash the idea without explicitly supporting it.

Many people consider Trump Doral to be unmatched from a gambling standpoint on 700 acres, properties just don’t exist of this size and quality in South Florida, let alone in the heart of Miami, said. Trumps’ son Eric in a statement Thursday.

Even though Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis are close allies, any bill would face opposition from other tourism and gambling interests.

The Seminole Tribe of Florida, which owns several casinos in Florida, and Walt Disney World have spent millions against previous efforts to expand gambling outside of state tribal lands and exercise major influence over the State Capitol. Disney did not respond to an email Thursday requesting comment and the Seminoles had no comment on the speculative scenarios.

Another potential hurdle is a 2018 amendment to the state’s constitution that states that casino-style gambling cannot be extended outside of tribal lands unless approved in a wide-voting measure. state that receives at least 60% support.

The push is made by Jeffrey Soffer, who owns both the Fontainebleau hotel and a former dog track. The state recently banned dog racing, but its license allows it to have slot machines.

Soffers’ office did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on Thursday, but the Miami Herald reports that he entertained the state’s legislative leaders aboard his yacht, including inviting some to a party. with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady hours after winning the Super Bowl last month.

A gambling license for Doral would mark a return to the gambling industry for Trump, who operated casinos for several years in Atlantic City, New Jersey, before they went bankrupt in the early 1990s. and twice in the early years of the new millennium.

It could also provide a financial boost to Trumps Doral Golf Club, by far its biggest revenue generator among its 17 golf properties and make it more valuable if it tries to sell it. The club lost some business in a backlash against the divisive rhetoric of the former presidents.

Trump was so desperate to rekindle the property’s fortunes at one point, that he even briefly supported holding the G-7 world leaders’ meeting there despite obvious conflicts of interest. Then the pandemic hit last year and the property was hit even harder. Income has plunged more than 40%, according to a federal financial disclosure report covering all of last year and a few weeks this year.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber, a major opponent of casino games and a leader of the anti-casino voting measure that passed overwhelmingly in 2018, said DeSantis and legislative Republicans should choose loyalty to Trump or loyalty to their constituents.

The game just sucks the marrow out of your community, Gelber said. Casinos are populated with low-wage jobs, they cannibalize other businesses, and tend to take money away from those less able to afford it.

The Trumps Golf Resort is in the town of Doral, and the wealthy developer who built much of this Miami suburb of 65,000 is strongly against allowing a casino to be allowed at Trumps Resort or elsewhere in the State.

Armando Codina said gambling revenues would be diverted to Tallahassee, while leaving Doral, Miami Beach and Miami to deal with the increased crime and social problems that casinos would bring. Codina is a major donor to Republican candidates and causes, although records show he never gave to Trump. He said any GOP lawmaker who supports the bill will lose his.

As for my opposition to casino games, there are no parties, Codina said.

___

Spencer reported from Fort Lauderdale. Condon reported from New York.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos