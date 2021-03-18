Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets relatives of BJP workers killed in state





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Purulia, West Bengal on Thursday, met with the family of BJP workers who have been victims of political violence in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi met in Purulia with the families and relatives of the BJP workers who were killed, ANI reported. West Bengal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met in Purulia with families and relatives of BJP workers who were killed. pic.twitter.com/j4dukeSRzi ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2021 Before addressing the public rally, which saw a large turnout, Prime Minister Modi paid tribute to relatives of BJP workers, who were killed in the political violence unleashed by TMC minions in Purulia. The Prime Minister made it easier for all families by giving them shawls. Addressing the rally, Prime Minister Modi said the BJP government will act against all those responsible for killing innocent lives. Prime Minister Modi pays tribute to the relatives of BJP workers, who were killed in the political violence unleashed by TMC henchmen, in Purulia …@TajinderBagga @KapilMishra_IND#BJPErOngikarSonarBangla pic.twitter.com/7TDL7gWaBf Rameshnaidu Nagothu (@RNagothu) March 18, 2021 Purulia in West Bengal is no stranger to violence. The neighborhood rose to fame after the mysterious 1995 weapons drop incident in which unauthorized weapons were dropped from an Antonov An-26 plane into the fields of the district. It was said to be a conspiracy of the then-central Congressional government with RAW and MI5 to overthrow the Communist government in West Bengal. Since then, Purulia has witnessed a lot of political violence, the tide of which has only increased since the BJP succeeded in making inroads into the World Bank, posing a great threat to the outgoing government of Mamata. Banerjee. From BJP worker Dulal Kumar, 32, found hanging from a high-voltage utility pole in Purulia in 2018, to 18-year-old BJP worker named Trilochan Mahato who was found murdered in similar circumstances in Balrampur. a week before Dulal Kuma, Purulia witnessed a lot of bloodshed. However, these outbreaks of political violence are not confined to this region alone. Poll-related violence has been an integral part of the state under Mamata Banerjee, especially after the Lok Sabha of 2019, when the BJP made history in West Bengal. Saffron succeeded in obtaining 18 seats out of 42 at Mamatas Bengal. This success did not come easily for the party. Countless BJP Karyakartas have given their lives to make the rise of BJP possible. Trinamool Congressional morons under the kingdom of Mamata Banerjees carried out targeted assassinations of ground workers, mainly students, teachers, laborers, farmers, farm workers and small traders and this time most of the the anger was borne by the BJP workers in Bengal. because they posed the greatest threat to Mamata’s government. Dozens of BJP workers and leaders were brutally attacked or killed before and during election seasons in Bengal.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos